Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
Quentin Plair Gives the Chippendales Dancers Much-Needed Interiority in a Standout Episode
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Welcome to Chippendales, “Just Business.”. With so much time and attention spent on the long-simmering feud between Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the dancers of Welcome to Chippendales have been relegated to the background, despite their bedazzled throngs and tearaway pants. That’s been the case throughout the first three episodes of Hulu’s limited series, but in Episode 4, “Just Business,” Quentin Plair’s Otis finally gets the showcase he, and the rest of the dancers, deserve, elevating the series from a Nanjiani-Bartlett two-hander into something much more expansive.
Peacock Explores Jenni Rivera's Murder, ABC Goes All-In On Game Shows
Television delivers a wide range of options today as Peacock bows true-crime docuseries Who Killed Jenni Rivera?, ABC delivers a triple-dose of game show fun (with a few holiday twists), and stars gather for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Plus, country music drama Monarch reaches its Season 1 finale,...
3 Burning Questions We Have After The White Lotus Season 2 Finale
So that’s who was floating in the sea. Despite a rocky penultimate episode, Season 2 of The White Lotus ended quite well: All the big mysteries were resolved, all the major themes resonated, and there was even a payoff with the porcelain heads. Even better, there was still some ambiguity. Every storyline left us with something to ponder, giving us room to interpret certain aspects of the show for ourselves. It’s a sophisticated trick, telling us enough to leave us satisfied while teasing us enough to keep us engaged.
Yellowjackets Renewed for Season 3 Months Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
Yellowjackets has been renewed for Season 3, long before the premiere of Season 2. The Showtime drama, which was nominated for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actress for Melanie Lynskey, is set to debut its second installment in March 2023. Starring Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis,...
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
The Trailer for Stolen Youth Introduces Hulu's Next Shocking Docuseries
Hulu has queued up the next big cult docuseries. The trailer for Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence dives deep into the beginnings of conman Larry Ray's influence at the small liberal arts college and the impact of his actions on his victims. "With unprecedented access", the three-part series "excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people."
The Kaleidoscope Trailer Spans 25 Years & Features Interactive Storytelling
The first trailer for Kaleidoscope offers viewers a glimpse of a decades-spanning, interactive story. After hearing about what is supposedly the most secure vault in the world, a team of accomplished thieves plan a $7 billion heist - give or take. The job serves as both a way to change their lives and a shot at revenge, and viewers will have the ability to watch it in pretty much any order they'd like.
Harry & Meghan Earns Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut of All Time
Harry & Meghan is doing some serious numbers for Netflix. Since debuting December 8, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have racked up some 81.55 million hours viewed. This marks the most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. Netflix reports approximately 28 million member accounts worldwide watched the docuseries in its first four days on the platform.
Witch Mountain Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard in the Works at Disney+
A Witch Mountain pilot has received the green light at Disney+. The streamer announced today that a "modern reinvention" of the successful film franchise was in the works featuring Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) in the lead role. The pilot is written by Star Trek: Picard and12 Monkeys duo Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas and will be directed by Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria).
Ranking the 10 Best Episodes of Hulu's Letterkenny
Letterkenny is a bit of an anomaly in these times. At first blush, it is a series about a small group of rural Canadians who stick to traditional values. Men fight. Women cook. And all they seem to get up to is farming and drinking. But to see only those themes is to miss the massive heart and the fundamental respect of humanity that is the true center of Letterkenny.
Sarah Booth Reveals the Secrets of Three Pines’ Goofy Cop
If you’re watching Three Pines, then Sarah Booth is going to make you laugh. She stars in Prime Video’s hit crime series as Yvette Nichol, an eager but naive new police officer who wants to impress Gamache (Alfred Molina), a veteran detective solving murders in a quirky Canadian town. Despite her good intentions, she usually does the exact wrong thing, which makes her a welcome source of comic relief in a show that tackles some very heavy subjects.
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
Love Life Season 2 Told One of TV's Most Expansive Love Stories
HBO Max’s Love Life is one of dozens of shows tossed to the wayside in the recently completed Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it may be the greatest loss. Created by Sam Boyd, the anthology series premiered in May 2020; over the course of two seasons, it followed multiple protagonists, chronicling their respective journeys from first love to marriage. Anna Kendrick led the first season as Darby Carter, a twentysomething New Yorker who finds her true love in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV
This holiday season, millions of new TVs are making their way alongside, if not exactly under, the Christmas tree. With screen sizes once thought gargantuan — 65, 75, 85 inches! — the new generation of affordable TVs boast incredibly vivid pictures and surprisingly great sound. All of these...
The Daily Show Announces Guest Hosts Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj & More
A star-studded lineup of comedy greats will sit behind The Daily Show desk following Trevor Noah's departure. Comedy Central announced today that the anchor chair would be filled by a series of guest hosts to kick off the show's next chapter in January. Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans will all lend their talents to the iconic series in 2023, as well as Daily Show correspondents and contributors.
One Woman Struggles to Find Her Superpower in the Trailer for Extraordinary
In the trailer for Extraordinary, everyone has a superpower... except Jen (Máiréad Tyers). From debut writer Emma Moran comes Extraordinary, a comedy where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday. Now turning 25, Jen still hasn't found her power, and watching the people around her flaunt theirs doesn't make her struggle any easier. At this point, she'll accept anything. (Mostly) single and stuck in a dead-end party shop job, Jen leans on her best friend and roommate Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) as they navigate the wild world of their 20s together.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Sets All-Female Directing Team for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has set its director slate for Season 2. Amazon Prime Video announced today that Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper would take on directing duties for the second season, each helming multiple episodes. Brändström (The Outsider, The Witcher, Outlander), who was behind two Season 1 episodes, will direct four installments this time around, while Hamri (Empire, Shameless, Elementary) and Hooper (Flesh and Blood, The Sandman) will each direct two.
Blockbuster Canceled After 1 Season
Netflix has axed Blockbuster after one season. The streamer has opted not to move forward with the Randall Park-starring workplace comedy following its lackluster debut the first week of November. Blockbuster has failed to make Netflix's Weekly Top 10 rankings since its premiere and received middling critical reviews. Helmed by...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0