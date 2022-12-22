The cowriter and coproducer of one of the all-time great Christmas songs – Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — can only go “ho, ho, ho” when he hears her tell the tale of how the song came to be created. Carey collaborator Walter Afanasieff, speaking to the Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast, claims that Carey has invented an “alternate story” on the song’s origin. Afanasieff claims that Carey is saying she created the song as a young child, and it’s been bothering him. “When she started to hint at the fact that, “Oh, I wrote that song...

1 DAY AGO