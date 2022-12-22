Read full article on original website
Debbie Allen Says It’s ‘Still Hard To Talk’ About The Loss Of Singer Irene Cara
Legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen is still in shock about the “painful” loss of Irene Cara. On Nov. 26, the 63-year-old actress and singer passed away in her Florida home. “I’ve known her since she was 12 in New York,” Allen said. “She played Carnegie Hall when...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson) Wrote for Other Artists
The husband-and-wife songwriting and production team of Nickolas Ashford (1941-2011) and Valerie Simpson already had a growing catalog of hits before they made it to Motown. A Bronx, New York native, 17-year-old Simpson first met Ashford while she was singing at a church in Harlem, New York. Initially moving to New York from Michigan with dreams of becoming a dancer, Ashford had a knack for lyrics and began writing gospel songs for Simpson’s singing group. Eventually, the two began writing together, selling their first batch of songs for $75.
Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul
Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
'Puss In Boots' Star Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Life-Altering Heart Attack
Banderas, who stars in the latest “Shrek” film, discussed his changed perspective after his 2017 heart attack.
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Dolly Parton Says Her Rock Album Is Coming Next Year: “I’m Callin’ It ‘Rock Star,’ Just For Fun”
I think we already have a 2023 album of the year contender…. Dolly Parton revealed that she’s been hard at work on her full-blown rock and roll album, telling Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on her show this week that it will be coming out sometime next year. Kelly...
Mariah Carey’s Story About Writing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is Humbug, Collaborator Claims
The cowriter and coproducer of one of the all-time great Christmas songs – Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — can only go “ho, ho, ho” when he hears her tell the tale of how the song came to be created. Carey collaborator Walter Afanasieff, speaking to the Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast, claims that Carey has invented an “alternate story” on the song’s origin. Afanasieff claims that Carey is saying she created the song as a young child, and it’s been bothering him. “When she started to hint at the fact that, “Oh, I wrote that song...
Listener beware… it’s ‘Goosebumps The Musical’
When producer Quincy Walters came to an Endless Thread episode ideas meeting talking about Goosebumps The Musical, Amory had two questions: 1) “That’s a thing?!” and 2) “Is it good?”. Yep and YEP! So why haven’t more people heard of it? And what might it take...
Dolly Parton Announces Covers of The Rolling Stones and Prince for her Rock Album
Country music legend Dolly Parton is making a rock album, and she plans on covering iconic artists such as Prince, Led Zeppelin, and The Rolling Stones
Soul Train Awards 2022: This Year’s Female Performers Brought Powerhouse Vocals and a Surprise ‘Plot Twist’
The ladies dominated this year’s Soul Train Awards hosted by Deon Cole. From big wins to even bigger performances, the women of soul and r&b rocked the house with one dazzling performance after another. In honor of this year’s event, we’re looking back at some of our favorite female performances, from Ari Lennox’s sultry performance to a soul cypher you’ll be upset you missed. Take a look below.
All Passion and Emotion: Listening to The Everly Brothers Songs
Pioneers of country rock, The Everly Brothers, Phillip “Phil” Everly, and Isaac Donald “Don” Everly, were known for their guitar playing and vocal harmony. Their soulful voices had people dubbing them “the most beautiful-sounding duo” ever. In this article, let’s listen to the pure...
‘Hallelujah’ Directors Explain How They Turned Leonard Cohen’s Song Into a Whole Movie
A version of this story about “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” first appeared in the Guilds & Critics Awards / Documentaries issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The title of Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” makes a few things...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
