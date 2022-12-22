JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the law enforcement motto goes, “protect and serve.”. “It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is, it doesn’t matter holidays, if it’s cold, hot, if it’s raining, snowing,” Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith said. “Life goes on. Wrecks happen. Stuff happens. That’s what’s we get called to do is help and try to fix the situation if we can.”

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO