Column: Advent and the coming of Christ

Some scholars believe that early on there was little connection between Advent and Christmas. They think the adventus (coming/arrival) or Advent was at least three-fold: the incarnation as represented by the Magi’s visit to the baby Jesus as detailed in Matthew 2:1-11; the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptizer in the Jordan, which is detailed in John 1:29-34; and Jesus’ first public miracle at the wedding feast in Cana, which is detailed in John 2:1-11.

By the 6th century, Advent had been tied to the coming of Christ. But it was the second coming they had in mind. However, by the early Middle Ages (500 AD to 1000 AD), the Advent season was expressly linked to the first coming of Christ at Christmas.

The Advent wreath is symbolic of many things. The wreath’s circular shape, without beginning or end, symbolizes God, while the evergreens represent eternal life. The ever-brightening light (all the candles lit) celebrates our coming out of the darkness as we anticipate the coming of Christ. The light of the world, hope, preparation (waiting or prophecy), joy (peace), and love (adoration) are represented by the candles on the perimeter. The white candle in the center represents Christ.

Discussing this “great light” Isaiah 9:1-2 states, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; Upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom, a light has shone. You have brought them abundant joy and great rejoicing.”

The Advent Season represents our present situation as God’s people await the return of Christ in His glory. We can be reminded to reflect on Christ’s coming over 2,000 years ago and then look forward to His return. As we listen to the Advent Hymn, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” we are reminded of this:

O come, O come, Emmanuel,

And ransom captive Israel,

That mourns in lonely exile here

Until the Son of God appears.

Rejoice! Rejoice!

Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel.

Immanuel or Emmanuel is interpreted as God with us. That hymn doubles as a prayer for the first and second coming of Christ.

As Israel would have sung the song in expectation of Christ’s first coming, we now sing the song in tribute to the first and anticipation of the second coming. Praise God for His son! In these last days of Advent, we will focus on New Testament passages about the announcement of Christ’s arrival by John the Baptizer and the angels. That is the promise of the church of Jesus Christ: He has come and will come again.

We began the Advent season on Sunday, Nov. 27th, and will reach its end this Saturday, Dec. 24. That is a time of preparation for the coming of our Lord. The first coming occurred at the Incarnation and birth of Jesus in Bethlehem and continued throughout His life here on earth. We await a new and final visit, which is what we profess each time we recite the Apostles Creed. “From thence He shall come to judge the quick (living) and the dead” is the traditional language of that Creed. We anticipate His return, even though we know not the time. We only know we are to be ready for Him in the present moment.

Bible readings for Advent 2022 are as follows: first week, Nov. 27, Isaiah 9; second week, Dec. 4, Isaiah 40; third week, Dec. 11; fourth week, Dec. 18, John 3.

We can only pray not to be distracted in this Advent Season. We must open our hearts to prepare for the joy and hope of Christ’s birth and ask to be filled with His presence. As little children, we must ask to be restored in the wonder of Christ’s birth.

The announcement of the birth of our Savior came first to ordinary people: Shepherds tending their flock by night. As Luke 2:9 reminds us, “An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them.” The shepherds made a corporate decision to “now go” or “make haste” to see this miraculous babe. They didn’t arrive with elaborate or expensive gifts like the Magi — they only brought awe and wonderment. They “hurried” to obey God despite many reasons not to. Make us obedient, just as the shepherds were.

Most definitely, I should examine my behavior and intent. Am I lackadaisical in my relationship with my Lord, or am I excited and alive with the Holy Spirit, eager to share the Good News with all I meet? Lord, fill me with Your Spirit.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.