Dec. 22 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
 4 days ago

BYH. OK, specifically, Joe can cut the regulations on the fuel industry to the levels under Trump. Start back construction on Keystone. He can stop saying that he’s going to “put oil and coal out of business.” No company will invest in new refineries or in their coal and oil business under the threat of being shut down. He can get off the fake climate change BS. Specific enough?

BOH, so now we live in a country at a time where a segment of our population either participated in or endorsed a violent attack on our Capitol during the peaceful transition of power. And too many of those people are in charge now. Now is the time to be aware of those who would take away our democracy.

BYH. A lawn company charged my wife a healthy fee to dump the yard waste from our home. Said they had to take it to Allen Road. I just saw them at the local site dumping a huge trailer. Who’s stealing from whom? The lawn company from us, or the county waste department for allowing illegal dumping? Figure out a way to fix this. Perhaps provide them with a way to pay at the local sites.

Bless his heart, our dog swallowed a bag of Scrabble tiles. The vet is checking him out ... no word yet!

Bless their heart: Someone made a joke about my three-legged cat. Major Faux Paw!

BOHs, thank you Joe Biden for making the gas prices go down — just like you made them go up!

BYH, can you imagine a world with no hypothetical situations?

BTHs of those truck and SUV owners and drivers. You are driving a vehicle that has one of the deadliest designs ever. Your vehicle has horrifically huge blind spots and a front grill that kills whatever it might hit. Your driving choice has made our public spaces, aka roads, deadlier for others. High speeds, dangerously designed roads and killer machines operated by inattentive drivers kill thousands yearly. Shame on y’all.

Bless their heart, Republicans are mad about Biden’s prisoner swap that brought Brittney Griner home. Let me remind them that Trump freed 5,000 Taliban soldiers and then brought their leader to Camp David. Is there no bottom to their hypocrisy?

Ancient proverb: “Correct the wise man and he will thank you. Correct the fool and he will attack you.”

Greg Murphy’s response to his text was laughable. He’s like the kid who always says “it wasn’t me.” He never takes responsibility for his actions and is much like Pinocchio … his nose just keeps growing and growing.

Bless our hearts. Was listening to the lynch mob called the Jan. 6 committee. Finally threw up and changed channels.

