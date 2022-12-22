Top sports stories of 2022 | Edenton Steamers, with many local ties, win PCL title

In August, the Edenton Steamers secured their fourth ever championship as an organization and their first one in the Premier Collegiate League.

Their 11-4 triumph over the Tarboro River Bandits on Tarboro’s field on Saturday, August 6, to win that title is the No. 8 sports story of 2022.

The Steamers came into the championship game of the six-team league with 11 losses; nine of those coming against the River Bandits.

Tarboro was 9-4 against the Steamers in the regular season including 6-1 at home, but the Steamers figured the River Bandits out at the right time.

They dominated Tarboro as Jeremiah Boyd was the player of the game with two home runs.

The league’s home run derby champ, winning the event held during the PCL all-star weekend at Edenton’s Historic Hicks Field, hit a three-run bomb in the fifth to put Edenton up 5-0 and later hit a two-run shot to make it 11-4 in the eighth inning.

Tanner Thach was the starting pitcher for Edenton as he went 4.2 innings allowing two runs.

Thach, who graduated from Perquimans County High School in the spring, was one of several local connections to the Steamers this year.

Currituck High School’s head baseball coach Justin Hill became the new Steamers head coach in the 2022 offseason and he brought on Northeastern head coach Delton Stallings as an assistant.

Former John A. Holmes baseball players got to play on their former high school home field again as Davis Halstead, who graduated from Holmes in the spring, and Chris Morris, who was coming off his freshman year with Pitt Community College’s team, joined the Steamers.

Cole Bates, who used to play under Hill at Currituck until 2019 and pitched for UNC-Asheville this past spring, was a member of the Steamers’ bullpen.

During the regular season, the Steamers had four Tuesday night home games when they were renamed the Chowan County Cantaloupes.

The team sold orange and green Cantaloupes shirts and hats as members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle walked around selling 50/50 tickets.

It was a partnership between the Steamers and the boys & girls club to help raise funds for the boys & girls club.