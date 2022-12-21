Read full article on original website
Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
CROW finds temporary home at ARC in North Fort Myers
North Fort Myers’s best-known animal shelter is providing a temporary home for a Sanibel saver of animals of a different sort. The Animal Refuge Center has shared its facilities with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastating damage to Sanibel. CROW...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee Health opens Mobile Health Care Clinic in Dunbar community
Lee Health has opened a new mobile health care clinic to help serve the Dunbar Community. The mobile clinic was established to provide services to Dunbar residents after Lee Health’s Lee Community Healthcare office was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian. Located at 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida
Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida
The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
A chilly weekend ahead
It’s going to feel a lot more like Christmas than usual when it comes to weather in Southwest Florida this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting lows of 38 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights in Cape Coral. “On Friday, a cold front will move south...
Teen arrested for string of burglaries that netted rare Pokemon cards
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old boy is responsible for a string of burglaries, stealing everything from credit cards, AirPods, purses and phones. But the most valuable items he allegedly stole were Pokemon cards. Pokemon cards are worth more to collectors than you might think. A photo...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
January programs at North Fort Myers Public Library
Next month’s roster of activities at North Fort Myers Public Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Chasing Your SNPs: Why Genetics Matters in Genealogy. 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7, 14. Sessions are designed for people interested in DNA analysis for genealogy....
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man, 2 teenagers arrested after narcotics, guns found in home
A man on probation and two teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning after Fort Myers police say they were found in a home with guns and over eight kilograms of narcotics. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, FMPD officers assisted probation officers in a walk-through of an address on...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
The Southwest Florida Symphony rocks out with Elton John tribute concert
The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to announce tickets are on sale for the first Brave New Pops concerts of the season. “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute” will offer a full-strength stage experience unlike any other, capturing the music, costumes, and charisma of Sir Elton John in a show that is sure to leave audiences breathless.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Athletes of the Week – 12/23/22
The point guard turned in two double-digit scoring performances in a pair of Viking wins last week. O’Halloran dropped an impressive 27 points versus Marco Island Academy, adding 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. She followed up with a 14-point game versus Bonita Springs with 3 boards and 3 steals.
