The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to announce tickets are on sale for the first Brave New Pops concerts of the season. “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute” will offer a full-strength stage experience unlike any other, capturing the music, costumes, and charisma of Sir Elton John in a show that is sure to leave audiences breathless.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO