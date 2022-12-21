Captains For Clean Water launches Ian relief program to support fishing guides, long-term community recovery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida
The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida
Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
CROW finds temporary home at ARC in North Fort Myers
North Fort Myers’s best-known animal shelter is providing a temporary home for a Sanibel saver of animals of a different sort. The Animal Refuge Center has shared its facilities with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastating damage to Sanibel. CROW...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
January programs at North Fort Myers Public Library
Next month’s roster of activities at North Fort Myers Public Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Chasing Your SNPs: Why Genetics Matters in Genealogy. 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7, 14. Sessions are designed for people interested in DNA analysis for genealogy....
northfortmyersneighbor.com
A chilly weekend ahead
It’s going to feel a lot more like Christmas than usual when it comes to weather in Southwest Florida this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting lows of 38 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights in Cape Coral. “On Friday, a cold front will move south...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
The Southwest Florida Symphony rocks out with Elton John tribute concert
The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to announce tickets are on sale for the first Brave New Pops concerts of the season. “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute” will offer a full-strength stage experience unlike any other, capturing the music, costumes, and charisma of Sir Elton John in a show that is sure to leave audiences breathless.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Athletes of the Week – 12/23/22
The point guard turned in two double-digit scoring performances in a pair of Viking wins last week. O’Halloran dropped an impressive 27 points versus Marco Island Academy, adding 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. She followed up with a 14-point game versus Bonita Springs with 3 boards and 3 steals.
Comments / 0