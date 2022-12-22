ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County is installing new streetlights in 4 areas. Here’s where

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lX2p_0jr61FPp00

Nights are about to get a little bit brighter in San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works began installing new streetlights in Arroyo Grande, Los Osos, Pismo Beach and Templeton on Wednesday, causing “traffic control measures” in the areas surrounding construction, according to a news release from the agency.

Construction on the streetlights “and associated improvements” will continue until March 2023, “depending on weather,” the news release said.

Streetlights will be installed on multiple streets in four areas of San Luis Obispo County.

In Templeton, the county will install streetlights at Vineyard Drive and Santa Rita Road.

In Los Osos, the new lights will be located at South Bay Boulevard and Los Olivos Avenue along with South Bay Boulevard and Pismo Avenue.

In Pismo Beach, the county will place the streetlights at Price Canyon Road and West Ormonde Road, and lights will also be installed at Noyes Road and Printz Road in Arroyo Grande, according to the news release.

“The following locations were prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists,” the news release said.

Road shoulders “adjacent to construction” will be closed during work hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“Additional temporary traffic control measures including any combination of flagging, lane shifts or lane closures may be necessary,” the news release said. “Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans and consider alternative routes.”

The $243,462 project will be carried out by Lee Wilson Electric Company of Arroyo Grande, and funded by the San Luis Obispo County Road Fund and the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, according to the news release.

The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
