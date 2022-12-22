Read full article on original website
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
New Sheriff in town: Tina Nieto’s interview with KION
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto is set to become the next Sheriff of Monterey County, bringing a slew of changes to the department for the first time in its history. KION's Scott Rates sat down with the Sheriff-Elect for a one-to-one interview. SCOTT: Let's talk about the sheriff's office now. I know that you're in The post New Sheriff in town: Tina Nieto’s interview with KION appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
One dead in RV fire in Boulder Creek
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KION that one person has died in a RV fire on Lost Valley Road on Sunday morning. CAL Fire CZU got reports of an RV fire on 1071 Lost Valley Road. Firefighters got to the scene and responded to a fully engulfed RV fire. The post One dead in RV fire in Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose
Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
goldrushcam.com
San Benito County Police Sergeant Struck by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect
December 25, 2022 – The San Benito County Sheriff’s department need public’s help locating suspect. We need your help locating this suspect! On Wednesday, December 21st, San Benito Deputies contacted Daniel Diaz Lopez (pictured below) during a traffic stop. During the stop, Lopez fled in his car and hit one of our sergeants. Deputies pursued him, but Lopez was able to get away.
San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids who OD'd pleads not guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose drug dealer arrested and charged with felony drug sales to minors after students overdosed on pills he sold them pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday. Simon Armendariz, 23, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to students at Los Gatos High School who then overdosed from them, […]
KSBW.com
Off-duty Santa Cruz cop who killed Salinas man won't face charges: DA
SALINAS, Calif. — Prosecutors say they won’t be filing criminal charges against a Santa Cruz police officer who shot and killed a man while off duty. In an ironic twist of fate, the victim had aspirations to be a police officer. --Video from previous broadcast. In October, Salinas...
San Jose mom's holiday display honors terminally-ill son, inspires community
A San Jose mother is inspiring an entire community with her grand gesture to bring joy to her terminally-ill son. "I don't know how long he has left. We take it day by day and we just cherish every day."
SJ man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos High students, causing overdoses: DA
A suspected drug dealer has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to teens at Los Gatos High School, causing several to overdose.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Dec. 21, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:08 a.m. Death by natural causes on Hutchinson Dr. 9:00 a.m. Assisted CHP in a pursuit on S/B Hwy 101. 10:05 a.m. Battery (on a school employee) on Elm Av. 1:54 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 13th...
Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Elementary School District families are encouraged to stop by Boronda Meadows School on 915 Larkin Street Thursday morning for a free toy giveaway event. The Braxton Stuntz Foundation sponsors the event and will donate toys that were put in barrels placed throughout Monterey County. The hope was to get 2,000 toys for the The post Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning appeared first on KION546.
Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Anyone who's been to the post office in the last couple of weeks knows the Holiday rush is on! Especially for people trying to send out their last-minute gifts and Christmas cards. KION spoke with some postal workers in Salinas earlier Friday. They tell us USPS spends all year planning how to handle the The post Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
