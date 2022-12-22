Read full article on original website
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
montereycountyweekly.com
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz names new chief people officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker announced Thursday that Sara DeLeon will be the City's new Chief People Officer starting on Jan. 16, 2023. The re-imagined chief people officer (human resources director) oversees the Human Resources Department, which provides leadership and operational support to the city's 13 departments.
KSBW.com
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
montereycountyweekly.com
Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.
Joe Cardinalli has always been into special events. Initially interested in music and theater, over his career Cardinalli learned he is good at making things happen, from designing a set for a historical play to physically moving a building from one place to another. Born and raised in Monterey, Cardinalli...
kion546.com
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Vietnam War POW Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. nominated for Congressional Gold Medal
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas native who spent nearly a decade in a prison camp during the Vietnam War could soon receive a rare honor. Only 173 people have ever received the Congressional Gold Medal since it was enacted in 1776, and now former Navy Officer Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. may soon get the award.
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
KSBW.com
Off-duty Santa Cruz cop who killed Salinas man won't face charges: DA
SALINAS, Calif. — Prosecutors say they won’t be filing criminal charges against a Santa Cruz police officer who shot and killed a man while off duty. In an ironic twist of fate, the victim had aspirations to be a police officer. --Video from previous broadcast. In October, Salinas...
Gilroy Dispatch
Jesse James Guerrero aims for big things in 2023
Jesse James Guerrero goes into 2023 the same way he entered 2022—with big goals and renewed optimism. Even though he’s coming off a draw in his latest boxing match on Dec. 17 in Rosarito Mexico, the Gilroy resident still sports a professional record of 5-0-1 with five knockouts. This was Guerrero’s last fight with Najera Promotions, which means the 19-year-old is free to sign with another agency.
goldrushcam.com
San Benito County Police Sergeant Struck by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect
December 25, 2022 – The San Benito County Sheriff’s department need public’s help locating suspect. We need your help locating this suspect! On Wednesday, December 21st, San Benito Deputies contacted Daniel Diaz Lopez (pictured below) during a traffic stop. During the stop, Lopez fled in his car and hit one of our sergeants. Deputies pursued him, but Lopez was able to get away.
Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Christmas two days away, doctors want to warn people that three respiratory diseases are still out there. "Right now, our doctors are having to deal with not only COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus," said Doctor and CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, Maximiliano Cuevas. "We've seen The post Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call
Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a...
