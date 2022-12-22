ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up

THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz names new chief people officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker announced Thursday that Sara DeLeon will be the City's new Chief People Officer starting on Jan. 16, 2023. The re-imagined chief people officer (human resources director) oversees the Human Resources Department, which provides leadership and operational support to the city's 13 departments.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kion546.com

Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)

After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding

MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man

KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
SEASIDE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Jesse James Guerrero aims for big things in 2023

Jesse James Guerrero goes into 2023 the same way he entered 2022—with big goals and renewed optimism. Even though he’s coming off a draw in his latest boxing match on Dec. 17 in Rosarito Mexico, the Gilroy resident still sports a professional record of 5-0-1 with five knockouts. This was Guerrero’s last fight with Najera Promotions, which means the 19-year-old is free to sign with another agency.
GILROY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Benito County Police Sergeant Struck by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect

December 25, 2022 – The San Benito County Sheriff’s department need public’s help locating suspect. We need your help locating this suspect! On Wednesday, December 21st, San Benito Deputies contacted Daniel Diaz Lopez (pictured below) during a traffic stop. During the stop, Lopez fled in his car and hit one of our sergeants. Deputies pursued him, but Lopez was able to get away.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Christmas two days away, doctors want to warn people that three respiratory diseases are still out there. "Right now, our doctors are having to deal with not only COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus," said Doctor and CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, Maximiliano Cuevas. "We've seen The post Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays  appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call

Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a...
HOLLISTER, CA

