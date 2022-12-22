Read full article on original website
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Holiday events spread cheer around Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Holiday events have been plentiful throughout the Salinas Valley this month, bringing some much-needed cheer to hundreds of local families. City of Greenfield had a successful turnout for its 2022 Holiday Celebration at Village Green Park on Dec. 9. The annual event featured a parade, tree-lighting ceremony, live entertainment and fun activities that included making s’mores and playing with a snow machine at Village Green Park.
montereycountyweekly.com
Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.
Joe Cardinalli has always been into special events. Initially interested in music and theater, over his career Cardinalli learned he is good at making things happen, from designing a set for a historical play to physically moving a building from one place to another. Born and raised in Monterey, Cardinalli...
New Sheriff in town: Tina Nieto’s interview with KION
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto is set to become the next Sheriff of Monterey County, bringing a slew of changes to the department for the first time in its history. KION's Scott Rates sat down with the Sheriff-Elect for a one-to-one interview. SCOTT: Let's talk about the sheriff's office now. I know that you're in The post New Sheriff in town: Tina Nieto’s interview with KION appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Procrastination, a lot of us do it and regret but no other time does it feel more like the fate of the world is on the line than the two days before Christmas. Salinas shoppers who waited until the last minute to make Holiday magic happen were in for lines, lines and The post Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista family spends holiday season helping Ukraine
Dr Ellwanger describes technique to reposition left maxilla in a patient that was fractured due to a ballistic wound and no longer is able to chew food or fully close his mouth. The patient was evaluated today two months after the injury and after this treatment planning session Dr Ellwanger will cooperate with doctors for upcoming correctional surgery. Photo courtesy of Margret Ellwanger.
kion546.com
Paraquat considered deadliest pesticide used by farmworkers in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- More than 20,000 U.S. farmworkers - most of which are Hispanic - are poisoned by pesticides each year. The actual number of poisonings is likely much higher. The most common herbicide in agriculture is a chemical called glyphosate, or Round-Up, after its popular brand name, used...
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Anyone who's been to the post office in the last couple of weeks knows the Holiday rush is on! Especially for people trying to send out their last-minute gifts and Christmas cards. KION spoke with some postal workers in Salinas earlier Friday. They tell us USPS spends all year planning how to handle the The post Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush appeared first on KION546.
Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Christmas two days away, doctors want to warn people that three respiratory diseases are still out there. "Right now, our doctors are having to deal with not only COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus," said Doctor and CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, Maximiliano Cuevas. "We've seen The post Doctors warn of tripledemic ahead of holidays appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
KSBW.com
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
montereycountyweekly.com
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz names new chief people officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker announced Thursday that Sara DeLeon will be the City's new Chief People Officer starting on Jan. 16, 2023. The re-imagined chief people officer (human resources director) oversees the Human Resources Department, which provides leadership and operational support to the city's 13 departments.
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
