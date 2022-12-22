ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Palestinian medics said Israeli forces shot dead a 23-year-old man and wounded five others early Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Daraghmeh was mortally wounded when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops that entered the city of Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city.

Sound of gunfire was heard in amateur videos that Palestinians recorded from their windows.

Daraghmeh was from the nearby town of Tubas and was a soccer player for the town’s local team. It was unclear whether he was taking part in the clashes.

The Israeli military said that troops escorted Israeli civilians to the shrine, and that Palestinians “hurled explosive devices and fired toward the soldiers," who responded with live fire. It said troops confirmed shooting a Palestinian.

Some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to official figures, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths and some people not involved in the violence have also been killed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near airbase

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association denied in court on Friday accusations that she disseminated “terrorist propaganda” by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, is on...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Burkina Faso's government expelled the top U.N. official in the country on Friday, asking her to leave immediately, officials said. Barbara Manzi, the United Nations' resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation, was declared persona non grata, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace on Monday, South Korean officials said, days after the North launched two ballistic missiles in its latest testing activities. Several North Korean drones crossed...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kurds, antiracism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

PARIS — (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups are holding a protest Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that authorities said was aimed at foreigners. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants

PARIS — (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Germany formally suspends guarantees for business with Iran

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government said Friday it is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of authorities' crackdown on protests. The Economy Ministry said it also has suspended other “economic formats,” including a dialogue on energy issues, in...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy