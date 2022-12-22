Read full article on original website
Fortuna chimney sweep offers free inspections to residents impacted by earthquake
FORTUNA, Calif. — A Fortuna man is using his professional experience to help his fellow community members determine whether or not their fireplaces are safe to use after Tuesday's earthquake. For some houses, even when there is no obvious external damage after an earthquake, there could still be internal...
City Manager: 90% of Rio Dell has running water, may not be clean for another week
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Friday, Rio Dell city officials briefed the community on the city's earthquake recovery efforts, providing both some good news and less-than-stellar updates. In a taped video posted by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services, Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp talked for...
How you can help Humboldt Earthquake victims
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three days after Humboldt County was hit with a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the region is slowly recovering. The quake hit the North Coast early Tuesday morning with its epicenter in Ferndale. Buildings were damaged, roads buckled and the quake claimed at least two lives. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says there are lots of ways to help the community as it continues to rebuild and recover from the disaster.
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Boil water advisory lifted for Fortuna residents
FORTUNA, Calif. — A boil water advisory was lifted for Fortuna residents on Friday, just three days removed from the devastating magnitude 6.4 earthquake. On Tuesday, city officials told Fortuna residents that they needed to boil all tap water before consumption after the earthquake damaged the city's water delivery system.
Humboldt County schools struggle to keep up with state dashboard standards
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County schools are struggling to keep up with state standards, according to the California Schools Dashboard, which revealed poor performance overviews for the county. The performance overviews were released by the state on Friday. They incorporate various metrics, including recently-released standardized test scores, graduation rates,...
Harris found guilty of assault in June incident
ARCATA, Calif. — Joshua Lee Harris, 31, has been found guilty of assault with a firearm in an incident from June of this year in Arcata. District Attorney Maggie Fleming made the announcement on Dec. 23 following the two-week trial. The incident occurred near Carlson Park on June 3...
Jury finds former Cher-Ae Heights Casino employee guilty in 2016 robbery
EUREKA, Calif. — Yesterday a Humboldt County jury found a former Cher-Ae Heights Casino employee guilty of robbing the casino back in 2016. According to the county's district attorney's office, surveillance video from Nov. 17, 2016, shows a man, now confirmed to be 29-year-old Aubrey Ross, wearing a mask and a hood jumping a counter in Cher-Ae Heights Casino. Ross held an employee at gunpoint and forced them to stuff tens of thousands of dollars from the casino vault into a backpack before the Ross fled.
