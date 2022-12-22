HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Residents in Humboldt County got another shaking late Saturday morning when a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS website said the quake struck at 11:33 a.m. and was centered just under five miles east of Hydesville. The epicenter of the temblor was east of Rio Dell and Fortuna, two of the towns that sustained the most significant damage in last Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two dead and injured at least 17 people.There were no reports of significant damage from Saturday morning's earthquake, but a total of 365 people in...

