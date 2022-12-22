Read full article on original website
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
New magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Residents in Humboldt County got another shaking late Saturday morning when a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS website said the quake struck at 11:33 a.m. and was centered just under five miles east of Hydesville. The epicenter of the temblor was east of Rio Dell and Fortuna, two of the towns that sustained the most significant damage in last Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two dead and injured at least 17 people.There were no reports of significant damage from Saturday morning's earthquake, but a total of 365 people in...
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
SFGate
'Living here isn't easy to begin with.' How an earthquake brought people together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I woke Tuesday morning to a phone call from my editor before 8 a.m. — earlier than usual — with the kind of assignment you can't plan for. There had been an earthquake. A big one. Could I drive five hours north from my home in Sacramento to Humboldt County? Now?
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
ksro.com
Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County
At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
krcrtv.com
Fortuna chimney sweep offers free inspections to residents impacted by earthquake
FORTUNA, Calif. — A Fortuna man is using his professional experience to help his fellow community members determine whether or not their fireplaces are safe to use after Tuesday's earthquake. For some houses, even when there is no obvious external damage after an earthquake, there could still be internal...
kymkemp.com
How Can You Help After This Earthquake?
Recovering from any type of disaster takes time and Humboldt County has a long road ahead. You can help by donating or volunteering with local organizations. Financial donations to assist with the response can be made directly to the following:. Rio Dell Fire Department- Venmo: @RioDellFire-Department, GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3036e4ec, or mailed...
kymkemp.com
Atmospheric River Forecast to Bring Up to Six Inches of Rain to Much of the Emerald Triangle, Strong Winds Expected
An atmospheric river (in other words…a lot of rain) is headed to the North Coast starting Monday and lasting through early Tuesday. Some areas could see flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka,. A significant rainstorm will bring heavy rain and possible flooding of small rivers, streams,...
krcrtv.com
Boil water advisory lifted for Fortuna residents
FORTUNA, Calif. — A boil water advisory was lifted for Fortuna residents on Friday, just three days removed from the devastating magnitude 6.4 earthquake. On Tuesday, city officials told Fortuna residents that they needed to boil all tap water before consumption after the earthquake damaged the city's water delivery system.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County schools struggle to keep up with state dashboard standards
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County schools are struggling to keep up with state standards, according to the California Schools Dashboard, which revealed poor performance overviews for the county. The performance overviews were released by the state on Friday. They incorporate various metrics, including recently-released standardized test scores, graduation rates,...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake Repercussions
The Humboldt earthquake has severely impacted branch operations. Locations are indefinitely shuttered due in part to power outages. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, About.USPS.com, and CNN.com.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
