SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three days after Humboldt County was hit with a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the region is slowly recovering. The quake hit the North Coast early Tuesday morning with its epicenter in Ferndale. Buildings were damaged, roads buckled and the quake claimed at least two lives. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says there are lots of ways to help the community as it continues to rebuild and recover from the disaster.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO