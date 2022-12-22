ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

WTOP

Seton Hall hosts Kolek and No. 24 Marquette

Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Marquette hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Tyler Kolek scored 29 points in Marquette’s 103-98 overtime loss to the Providence Friars. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTOP

Iona earns 83-72 win over Seattle U

HONOLULU (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points as Iona beat Seattle University 83-72 on Friday night. Joseph added seven rebounds for the Gaels (8-4). Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points and added eight assists. Osborn Shema shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.
SEATTLE, WA

