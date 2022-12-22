ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Blogging Big Blue

SSDI Payments: December schedule of payment distribution

The Social Security Administration distributed the second of four Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments this week. Please don’t worry if you’re expecting a price but haven’t yet received it. When you receive your money is determined by two factors: your date of birth and the year...
Blogging Big Blue

Social Security bonus: Will I receive extra payment before the year ends?

The new cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% in October is expected to increase Social Security payments to beneficiaries’ checks. Depending on the recipients’ birthdays, the Social Security Administration makes payments on three different Wednesdays each month. Will There Be Bonus Security Payments?. Your payment will be delivered on the...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’

In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?

Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
CoinDesk

Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
crypto-economy.com

Decentralized Perpetual Exchange GMX Aims to Disrupt Crypto Trading

GMX, a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange, is gearing up to improve cryptocurrency trading and investing by enabling users to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other popular digital assets from their personal wallets. In addition, it also aims to provide a better trading experience with low swap fees and zero-price impact trades. In this article, we will dive deeper into the world of GMX to understand the positive impacts of this emerging crypto project.
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy