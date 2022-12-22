GMX, a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange, is gearing up to improve cryptocurrency trading and investing by enabling users to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other popular digital assets from their personal wallets. In addition, it also aims to provide a better trading experience with low swap fees and zero-price impact trades. In this article, we will dive deeper into the world of GMX to understand the positive impacts of this emerging crypto project.

