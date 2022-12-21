Read full article on original website
Related
gripped.com
Mountain Biking Down Steep Squamish Slabs
Squamish slabs have been a focus of rock climbers for decades, but over the past few years, mountain bikers have been pushing the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. In September 2020, Matt Bolton cleaned some moss off a short cliff and rode his mountain bike down it. He had “this crazy idea for a while” that he wanted to ride down a rock slab as a climber was going up nearby. He called the run The Finger Biter and shared photos on Instagram. It was considered one of the more difficult slab lines on the coast.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Save up to 70% in Backcountry's flash sale with deals on Patagonia and The North Face
There are big savings on everything from down jackets to base layers for a limited time
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
Watch: Wolf tries to run down elk in Grand Teton National Park
A Wyoming ecotour guide this week shared suspenseful footage showing a wolf trying to run down a large elk in Grand Teton National Park. Bo Welden, naturalist and guide for Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures, noted the impressive strides by both critters and observed via Instagram:. “There is an undeniable power...
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
gripped.com
One of Canada’s Hardest Rock Climbs is Gone Forever
A rockfall wiped out a huge part of Snowpatch Spire’s east face this week which has forever changed this area of the Bugaboos and access to certain routes. There are at least 11 rock climbs that have been destroyed or changed due to the rockfall. The face had classic aid and free routes, including the 13-pitch Tom Egan Memorial Route which is now gone.
CBS News
The Hartford Ski Spectacular kicks off in Breckenridge this week
Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but it doesn't mean it's impossible.
gripped.com
Drew Ruana Sends New V16 Along Huge Roof
Drew Ruana continues his strong year with the first ascent of Bookkeeping V16 in Colorado. Ruana has climbed several V16s in the past, including Insomniac FA at Lincoln Lake, Sleepwalker at Red Rocks, Box Therapy at Wild Basin, and the second Ascent Creature from the Black Lagoon at Chaos. When...
gripped.com
Airstream is an 11-Pitch 5.13a/b in the High Sierra
In 2004, Canadian Peter Croft and Dave Nettle and Greg Epperson made the first ascent of Airstream, the classic 11-pitch 5.13a/b on the Incredible Hulk in California’s High Sierra. The line heads up between Positive Vibrations 5.11 and Sunspot Dihedral 5.11b and is considered the test-piece route on the wall. There are three stout pitches between some stellar 5.10 and 5.11 pitches.
trazeetravel.com
Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
gripped.com
Yosemite’s Ice Climb Widow’s Tears Forms
Widow’s Tears in Yosemite doesn’t always form, but when it does, it’s the longest continuous ice climb in the lower 48 and it hasn’t seen many ascents. First climbed in 1975 by Mark Chapman and Kevin Worral, it’s a seven-pitch classic near the Inspiration Point trail.
gripped.com
Timothy Kang Climbs Five Hard Terrifying Highballs in a Single Day
Earlier this month, Timothy Kang sent five massive highballs in one day in Bishop, California. The tick list includes some of the most iconic giant lines in the Buttermilks, including Footprints V9, Ambrosia V11, Too Big to Flail V10, This Side of Paradise V10, and Evilution Direct V11. Over the years, Kang had sent all of the lines individually. He decided he wanted to go even bigger and set an ultimate goal of sending all five problems again within a single day.
gripped.com
Massive Snowpatch Spire Rockfall, Famous Climbs Destroyed
A huge rockfall on Snowpatch Spire is sending shockwaves through the local and international climbing community. This will forever change this part of the Bugaboo Provincial Park and access to certain routes. The face has classic aid and free routes, including the Tom Egan Memorial Route, which Will Stanhope freed...
From Pink Snow to Skiing With Olympians: Ski-Resort Insiders Dish on the Over-the-Top Requests From Wealthy Guests
As the wealthy turn the world’s great mountains into their playgrounds this time of year, they’re more than willing to splash out to ensure their winter getaway on the slopes is downright epic. The Washington Post recently collected stories from current and former ski-resort employees, as well as those adjacent to the industry, about how VIP travelers spend their money on the slopes. Some of their requests seem somewhat appropriate, but others are pretty astonishing. Some will splurge on a butler for their skis, for instance, which allows them to try out different types of gear without committing to a specific pair...
Comments / 0