ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

GRP78: New medicine can soon treat COVID-19 and cancer at the same time

By Madz, No Comments
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP1kA_0jr5yL9800
Scientists from the University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center have recently published research on GRP78, a protein linked to COVID-19 and other cancers, and a new medication that suppresses its effects.

Scientists from the University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center have recently published research on GRP78, a protein linked to COVID-19 and other cancers, and a new medicine that suppresses its effects.

Researchers are still searching for efficient ways to treat severe infections, especially in patients who cannot acquire the vaccine or in the event that risky new virus strains evolve that could pass vaccines, even while immunization can possibly offer life-saving protection against COVID-19.

GRP78’s Contribution To Viral Transmission

According to a recent study conducted by Amy S. Lee, Ph.D., professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, the chaperone protein GRP78 considerably facilitates the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

This protein is involved in the spread of other viruses. The study also indicates that blocking GRP78 synthesis or inhibiting it with a novel targeted medication greatly reduced SARS-CoV-2 replication.

In order to find a more stable way to fight COVID-19, Lee and her colleagues at the USC Keck School of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center, and the Cleveland Clinic started investigating the role of GRP78, a crucial cellular chaperone protein that helps to regulate the folding of other cellular proteins.

Healthy cells require less GRP78 to function correctly but stressed cells need more GRP78 to survive. Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine demonstrated in a paper published in 2021 that when SARS-CoV-2 enters the scene, GRP78 becomes hijacked to cooperate with other cellular receptors to transport the SARS-CoV-2 virus into cells, where it can then multiply and spread.

Read more: China COVID-19 death toll may rise to 1 million as experts believe Beijing may face 3 coronavirus waves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhV2M_0jr5yL9800
Scientists from the University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center have recently published research on GRP78, a protein linked to COVID-19 and other cancers, and a new medication that suppresses its effects.

GRP78 Inhibition

In order to suppress the production of the GRP78 protein in human lung epithelial cells in cell culture without interfering with other cellular functions, Lee and her team next used a unique messenger RNA technique. GRP78 was demonstrated to be important and crucial for viral replication and generation when those cells were later infected with SARS-CoV-2. They produced far less of the viral spike protein and released considerably less virus to infect other cells.

After infecting mice with SARS-CoV-2 and genetically engineering them to express a human SARS-CoV-2 receptor, the researchers tested HA15 in their bodies and discovered that it significantly decreased viral load in the lungs.

Separately, in partnership with scientists at the University of Michigan, Lee and her colleagues at the Keck School of Medicine are researching the effectiveness of HA15 and another GRP78 inhibitor, YUM70, in the treatment of cancer.

They discovered that HA15 and YUM70 can reduce the production of mutant KRAS proteins, a common mutation that frequently evades pharmacological therapy, and lower the viability of cancer cells containing such mutations, in pancreatic, lung, and colon cancer.

These findings, which were recently published in the journal Neoplasia, imply that GRP78 targeting may be effective in preventing these lethal malignancies.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine: Expert struggles to determine who should receive a booster

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Fight Both COVID and Cancer

University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center researchers have published new research on GRP78, a protein implicated in both COVID-19 and numerous forms of cancer, as well as a new drug that interferes with its effects. While vaccination can provide potentially life-saving protection against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicalXpress

New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
New York Post

Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study

Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments.  A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
physiciansweekly.com

Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort

Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Smartlifeinfo

Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death

According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
appenmedia.com

Cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet

When we think of cancer treatments, we typically think of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. But did you know that you might already have some cancer-fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?. It turns out that many drugs which are approved for non-cancer indications have been found in subsequent research...
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy