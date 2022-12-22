Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Related
WTOP
Seton Hall hosts Kolek and No. 24 Marquette
Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Marquette hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Tyler Kolek scored 29 points in Marquette’s 103-98 overtime loss to the Providence Friars. The...
WTOP
Iona earns 83-72 win over Seattle U
HONOLULU (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points as Iona beat Seattle University 83-72 on Friday night. Joseph added seven rebounds for the Gaels (8-4). Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points and added eight assists. Osborn Shema shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.
WTOP
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.
WTOP
Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor’s race, claims of intentional election misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor’s race, claims of intentional election misconduct. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal...
WTOP
Md. man accused of killing gas station clerk arraigned for murder of pregnant woman
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man who police said killed a gas station clerk in White Oak earlier this month is now charged in the killing of a pregnant woman after her body was found in his apartment, according to charging documents released Friday. Torrey Damien Moore, 31, was charged with...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities
The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities. Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
Comments / 0