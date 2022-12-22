ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

WTOP

Seton Hall hosts Kolek and No. 24 Marquette

Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Marquette hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Tyler Kolek scored 29 points in Marquette’s 103-98 overtime loss to the Providence Friars. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTOP

Iona earns 83-72 win over Seattle U

HONOLULU (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points as Iona beat Seattle University 83-72 on Friday night. Joseph added seven rebounds for the Gaels (8-4). Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points and added eight assists. Osborn Shema shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities. Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

