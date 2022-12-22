ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Departing WTOP staffers share highlights of their time at the station

Tuning in to 103.5 WTOP-FM is second nature to millions of people who drive in the D.C. area. Whether you’re driving to work, going home, picking up your kids from school, or going into the city for a night-out, the voice of WTOP has been the welcomed back seat driver who actually knows how to get you where you’re going.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases

A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Maryland State Police say missing 1-year-old boy found unharmed

Maryland State Police say a 1-year-old boy has been found unharmed after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Baltimore County early Monday morning. The alert went out around 5 a.m. and said that Damarie Williams was last seen around midnight in the Essex area of the county. Around 5:45 a.m. police said the child was found and wasn’t hurt.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: Teenager shot at Greenbelt apartment complex

A 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near Greenbelt Middle School in Maryland, according to police. Around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, where they found evidence of a shooting on site. The apartment...
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home

Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash

One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities. Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

