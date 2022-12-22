OCVA Presents: Oregon's Edge @ Hollywood Theatre PDX

Portland’s Hollywood Theatre partnered with the Port of Portland on a brilliant idea—what if there was a miniature theater in the airport, screening films about the Pacific Northwest free of charge for travelers waiting for flights?

That idea became reality and today the 22-seat microcinema in the airport’s C Concourse serves the Portland International Airport’s 16 million annual visitors.

Another innovative partnership is behind the creation of one film in the current rotation at the Portland Airport microcinema. Oregon's Edge: The Creative South Coast, was directed by Darryl Lai, produced by Oregon State Productions at Oregon State University in partnership with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Travel Oregon and Oregon State Productions.

The 8.5-minute documentary follows the theme that life on the edge of Oregon requires creativity, and it's that creativity that makes the Southern Oregon Coast so special. Viewers join a marine debris artist, a science advocacy team and the chief of a Native American tribe in exploring innovative solutions to modern-day challenges that arise in this remote landscape.

“Oregon State Productions sought out to highlight the South Coast but with a lens of creativity,” said Director Darryl Lai. “Oregon's Edge is a film about art, conservation and perseverance, aimed at highlighting some of the most stunning locations along the Southern Oregon coast.”

The rugged, beautiful nature of Oregon’s South Coast emerges in the film. “Throughout the production process, our team felt a deep connection with the area,” said Lai. “We filmed with the Coquille Tribal chief in South Slough, beachcombed with a marine debris artist in Bandon and foraged for purple sea urchin in Port Orford. The feeling of community was lovely to be a part of. Working with the staff at OCVA was wonderful—really the best partner you could hope for in that they allowed our vision and creativity to drive the story.”

Dave Lacey, South Coast Coordinator for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and owner of South Coast Tours, is featured in the film as part of the team foraging for purple sea urchins. He said, “The South Coast is such a unique community. There's so much natural beauty and endless outdoor exploration opportunities for people looking to get away from the crowds.”

Oregon's Edge: The Creative South Coast is currently running at the Hollywood Theatre at the Portland International Airport. Viewers can also see the film on the Oregon Coast Visitors Association’s YouTube channel.

[http://Oregon State Productions]Oregon State Productions creates multimedia content, believing that every project deserves cinematic treatment and bold storytelling. The organization tells stories about the amazing people who make a difference, educating the public and bringing narrative focus to humanity's greatest challenges.

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is the official Regional Destination Management Organization for the entire Oregon Coast as designated by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon). OCVA has the honor of working with coastal communities to align partnerships, destination development projects, and destination marketing with the vision of creating ‘a coastal utopia for all’.

The Hollywood Theatre at the Portland International Airport (PDX) features short films telling stories specific to the Pacific Northwest.