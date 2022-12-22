ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Short-term rental regulations discussed

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 4 days ago

Tillamook County’s Short-Term Rental Advisory Committee began discussing different regulatory frameworks at their meeting on December 13 at the Port of Tillamook Bay.

Committee members asked staff for more information on most of the options presented before moving forward in their decision making.

Each of the options has its pros and cons, although the biggest challenge with any regulation will be addressing already operating properties, according to Daniel Kearns, the lawyer advising the committee.

One option which would mitigate this challenge is limiting the number of nights a property can be rented during the year. Localities using this type of regulation tend to set the limit between 90 and 120 nights.

Committee members expressed concern that this approach would further concentrate tourist activity in the summer months, leaving properties empty and businesses strapped even more in the winter.

It was suggested that the limit could be monthly or quarterly to encourage more distributed stays.

The second option Kearns detailed was limiting short-term rental licenses to properties that are a primary residence.

This option was dismissed quickly by the committee as too restrictive and removed from the list of options.

The two final ways to restrict the number of properties were distance and density limits, and a hard cap on the percentage of properties allowed to operate as short-term rentals.

Distance and density limits would impose a buffer zone around short-term rental properties to prevent clustering. This clustering has led certain neighborhoods in the county to become what many at the meeting referred to as, “party streets.”

Kearns said that density restrictions could be tailored for different communities but said that bringing existing licenses in line with the new regulations would be very difficult.

The committee expressed concerns about the approach limiting rental activity in developments designed with the practice in mind or in communities like Tierra Del Mar where rental properties outnumber full-time residents.

A cap on the percentage of properties across the counties permitted to hold licenses would be less complicated to implement.

Localities opting for this approach typically set the cap between 12% and 17%, although Bay City recently enacted a cap of 5%. Across the county, between 12 and 24% of properties are currently operating as short-term rentals.

The last two regulatory tools that Kearns described were mechanisms that could bring the number of short-term rentals in line with any new restrictions.

First would be placing a transferability limitation on licenses, leading to attrition of licenses as properties transfer hands going forward.

Someone pointed out that circumventing such a regulation would be as simple as placing the property into the ownership of a trust or LLC and selling that, which Kearns acknowledged was true.

The other option he mentioned was a limit on short-term rental licenses issued to each property owner.

This would prevent consolidation of property ownership for short-term rentals and reduce the number of licenses.

Committee members asked staff for additional information about the impacts and feasibility of all the proposals, except the primary residence restriction that nobody had favored.

The committee then decided that it would hold its meetings in the Port of Tillamook Bay’s conference room going forward.

Meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon and are open to the public.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

