For the University of Michigan community, 2022 has been a whirlwind of a year. In January, University President Mark Schlissel was fired and replaced with his predecessor Mary Sue Coleman as interim president until Santa Ono took office in October. The University transitioned out of the pandemic – at the beginning of the year, classes were either online or fully masked and by the end, students could talk to their professors face-to-face again and almost all clubs and events were back in person. In May, the class of 2020 returned to campus for a “Comeback Graduation” and in November, the football team defeated Ohio State (again) in Columbus, Ohio, marking the first away game win against the Buckeyes since 2000.

