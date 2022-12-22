Read full article on original website
Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say an attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa has killed six of its members
NEWS10 ABC
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.
Burmese nationals share hopes and visions for Myanmar’s future
Five Burmese nationals discuss present situations in Myanmar and their hopes and visions for the future.
NEWS10 ABC
Man convicted over German train knife attack that wounded 4
BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted a man of attempted murder and bodily harm and sentenced him to 14 years in prison on Friday over a knife attack on a train last year that left four people wounded. Judges found that he had an Islamic extremist motive. The...
