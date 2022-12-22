ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWS10 ABC

S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.
NEWS10 ABC

Man convicted over German train knife attack that wounded 4

BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted a man of attempted murder and bodily harm and sentenced him to 14 years in prison on Friday over a knife attack on a train last year that left four people wounded. Judges found that he had an Islamic extremist motive. The...

