Effective: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Winter Storm Watch upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7500 feet. Wind gusts around 50 mph with gusts up to 100 mph along the Sierra ridgetops. Waves 3 to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain will move into the area late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Impacts to higher Sierra passes such as Mt Rose Summit (SR-431) and Carson Pass (SR-88) are possible during this time with snow levels falling to all Sierra passes by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO