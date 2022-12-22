Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY AND RECENT SNOWMELT WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON Rainfall of one to three inches over the past 24-36 hours combined with low elevation snowmelt has increased soil moisture to high levels across western Washington. Heavy rainfall of two to four inches is expected over the next few days. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves from 22 to 26 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Mason, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Wayne Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow today. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20. * WHERE...Okaloosa Inland County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong storm force winds will cause extremely large breaking waves and dangerous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides Monday will result in unusually high water levels at high tide. Minor tidal overflow and coastal erosion is possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulation up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very difficult to hazardous. The hazardous conditions will impact Interstate 82 and 90.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Winter Storm Watch upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7500 feet. Wind gusts around 50 mph with gusts up to 100 mph along the Sierra ridgetops. Waves 3 to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain will move into the area late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Impacts to higher Sierra passes such as Mt Rose Summit (SR-431) and Carson Pass (SR-88) are possible during this time with snow levels falling to all Sierra passes by Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Trinity. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar Rainfall rates near one inch per hour are expected up to and during the period of the watch. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC045-262300- /O.CON.KSEW.FL.W.0074.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SRPW1.2.ER.221224T2018Z.221226T1200Z.000000T0000Z.NR/ 259 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 AM PST Monday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain between 17.5 and 18.0 feet through Tuesday night. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain, heavy at times, in the Olympics through Tuesday will keep the Skokomish River above flood stage until late in the week.
