Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves from 22 to 26 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow today. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Mason, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Wayne Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20. * WHERE...Okaloosa Inland County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides Monday will result in unusually high water levels at high tide. Minor tidal overflow and coastal erosion is possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY AND RECENT SNOWMELT WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON Rainfall of one to three inches over the past 24-36 hours combined with low elevation snowmelt has increased soil moisture to high levels across western Washington. Heavy rainfall of two to four inches is expected over the next few days. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...northern Brush Country to the Victoria Crossroads. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Watch issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and western California, including the following areas, in northern California, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains. In western California, San Francisco. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Trinity. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar Rainfall rates near one inch per hour are expected up to and during the period of the watch. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Del Norte Interior and Northern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Ice Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very difficult to hazardous. Portions of Interstate 84 will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for ice looks to be this morning.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulation up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very difficult to hazardous. The hazardous conditions will impact Interstate 82 and 90.
