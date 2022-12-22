ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Community Health Centers has a new Doctorate in Behavioral Health on the team

 4 days ago

Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC) has a new doctor in the house: Danell Boggs, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, has earned her Doctorate in Behavioral Health (DBH) from Arizona State University.

“We are so proud and pleased to make this announcement,” said Marlene Putman, Administrator of Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC). “Danell has been working on this credential for three years while working full time. Tillamook County should be very proud of her as well. She is a true asset to our community and TCCHC.”

Dr. Boggs has worked in the social services field for more than 20 years before earning her DBH, she also holds a master’s degree in Social Work from Portland State University. Her experience includes working with individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health disorders, substance use disorders, gambling disorders, and providing gender affirming care.

During her three years of study at Arizona State University, Dr. Boggs completed a culminating project (quality improvement project) that was designed specifically for TCCHC. The project, “The Screening and Referral Workflow Standardization Project,” included developing a proposal, obtaining approval, conducting the project, writing a research paper, presenting the results, and an informal defense which took more than two years of back-and-forth discussion with the chair and committee (not an uncommon amount of time). She formally graduated on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Dr. Boggs provides services while using a holistic model of care (the integration of mind and body) and helps individuals live a full and valued life. She understands that we all experience times in our lives where we could use some support in making positive changes that will improve our overall health and well-being and says that she is there to provide support to those expressing a desire for change. Dr. Boggs works with patients of all ages, children, adolescents, and adults.

About Tillamook County Community Health Centers

TCCHC has been a Federally Qualified Health Center since 1994, providing medical, dental, behavioral, and public health services. Please visit our website at https://tillamookchc.org/ or on Facebook at TillamookCHC.

