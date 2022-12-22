ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

French inflation will be high in coming months before easing in mid-2023 -Le Maire

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ25X_0jr5tV7T00

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France will have high inflation levels in the next few months, particularly regarding food items, before it will then likely ease in mid-2023, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Sud Radio.

"My priority is for prices to go down from mid-2023 onwards," he told Sud Radio.

Earlier this month, France's national statistics body said the French economy would contract slightly this quarter due to refinery strikes and nuclear reactor outages before activity recovered in the first half of next year.

The euro zone's second biggest economy will contract 0.2% in the final three months from the previous quarter, INSEE said in its latest economic outlook.

European Central Bank member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau also said earlier this month that inflation should peak some time during the first half of 2023 before going down and that the European economy should escape a hard landing next year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BOJ Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends.
Reuters

Panama aims for 'fair' deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday.
Reuters

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy