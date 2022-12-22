ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Public Coast Brewing Co. Introduces Seasonal Releases

The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15w4ge_0jr5tSTI00

Public Coast Brewing Co. has released three more of its “special release” beers, which are only available for a limited time: the Kölsch Scrump-tious Spruce Tip Ale, Salted Caramel Stout and Farm Honey Lager. The three beers are perfect for celebrating the holidays, storm watching at the Oregon Coast or settling in for cozy nights by the fire.

“We’re excited to release these three very different but complementary beers for the winter,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast’s head brewmaster. “The Kölsch is flavored with spruce tips that our Brewery Crew picked last spring from the forest overlooking Cannon Beach – a special and hyper-locally sourced ingredient. The Salted Caramel Stout Milk Stout is decadent in all the best ways, tying in the Oregon Coast with a hint of Oregon’s own Jacobsen’s Sea Salt. And the Farm Honey Lager is a Mexican style lager that features German noble hops for a spiced, balancing bitterness.”

The Kölsch Scrump-tious Spruce Tip Ale, a 4.3% ABV, is made with locally forested spruce tips and Willamette hops, and is cold conditioned like a German style lager. It has hints of sweetness and yet is resinous and woodsy — definitely a cheerful and festive combination.

The Salted Caramel Stout is as luscious as it sounds — it’s a 5.7% ABV Milk Stout with Caramel and Sea Salt. Darker, thicker and on the sweeter side for a beer, this milk stout is lightly frothy in texture and the sweetness is matched with earthy notes of a stout’s usual essence.

The Farm Honey Lager, a 5% ABV, highlights the sweet, earthy notes of Public Coast Farm’s honey to offer a crushable crisp lager with aromas and flavors that unfold sip after sip. Straw colored and slightly opaque, the Farm Honey Lager offers a dry finish and high carbonation, making it an easy drinker.

All three releases are for sale on-tap and in cans at Public Coast’s brewpub in Cannon Beach. For a full list of beers on tap or order online for curbside pickup, visit: publiccoastbrewing.com/beer/ .

For images of the seasonal beers, see here .

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with one 20-barrel fermenter and two 10-barrel fermenters.

Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches for adults and children alike. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, wrap-around bar, shuffleboard and tall windows for peering into the brewery, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family. For more information please visit, http://publiccoastbrewing.com/ .

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and soon-to-be-planted hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties - the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. - each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

Cannon Beach, OR
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

