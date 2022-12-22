Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk puts Tesla stock sales on pause
Elon Musk has sold over $40 billion worth of Tesla shares in the past year and doesn't plan additional sales for at least two years.
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'
In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
Sam Bankman-Fried doesn't 'have the typical profile of a crook' – and his fear of failure might explain FTX's collapse, Bill Ackman says
Investor Bill Ackman's theory is that Sam Bankman-Fried was embarrassed about admitting he'd failed. Rather than admit to losses, he attempted to "fix" FTX's problems, leading to the exchange's collapse. Ackman compared SBF to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff, saying neither "have the typical profile of a crook.'. Sam Bankman-Fried's rapid...
NYC Walgreens store keeping ice cream in chained freezer, locking up candy amid ongoing shoplifting frenzy
Photographs show a NYC Walgreens store has locked up its candy and ice cream, as a spokesperson called retail crime "one of the top challenges facing the industry today."
insideevs.com
Tesla Selling Display Models And Demo Cars For Big Year-End Push
According to Electrek, Tesla has given its shops in North America permission to sell demos, display models, and test-drive cars prior to the end of 2022. Essentially, it seems the Tesla stores can deliver every electric vehicle within their walls and parking lots. With the way it has been going...
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Sam Bankman-Fried is facing off against FTX's new bosses in a 4-way battle for $450 million of Robinhood shares
Bankrupt FTX's new bosses are trying to wrest control of Robinhood shares from Sam Bankman-Fried. Worth $450 million, the 56 million shares represent a 7.6% stake in trading app firm Robinhood. Failed crypto lender BlockFi and an FTX creditor in Antigua have also laid claim to the shares in court.
American Airlines says acts of violence 'not tolerated' after mother allegedly attacks worker in Miami
American Airlines is speaking out after one of its workers was seen on video being attacked by an Alabama mother at Miami International Airport.
Gizmodo
Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger
Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
FTX seeks approval to pay bankruptcy lawyers between $825 and $2,165 an hour
FTX filed for approval for retaining counsel, forensic investigation consultants and accountants, revealing details about the rates the crypto-exchange could pay.
Justin Bieber merchandise pulled from H&M after singer calls out 'trash' apparel
H&M reportedly made the decision to pull merchandise featuring Justin Bieber's image after the singer called out the retailer for selling the items without approval.
New corporate stock buyback tax poised to take effect in 2023: What to know
The 1% tax on share repurchases passed by Democrats earlier this year begins in January, but many companies say they remain unfazed by the new penalty.
insideevs.com
Tesla Doubles Model 3 And Model Y Discounts To $7,500 In The US
Tesla is doubling discounts on its Model 3 and Model Y EVs delivered in the United States this month to $7,500, the same amount customers will get next year in the form of the full federal tax credit. According to Tesla's customer website, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered...
Blue-chip stocks plummet, pulling Dow lower as Grinch makes home on Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Thursday as some of the indices’ key stocks nosedive
Despite inflation, consumers are still splurging on luxury spirits
Consumers are still spending on luxury spirits even with persisting inflation and uncertainty surrounding the economy, underscoring the resiliency of the sector.
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of...
Bitcoin bubble researcher sees short term price stability
Bitcoin is in a period of relative stability, trading above $16,000, though researchers say the coin's youth does not provide a lot of data to forecast price movements.
Fox Business
New York, NY
37K+
Followers
910
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0