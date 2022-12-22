ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried doesn't 'have the typical profile of a crook' – and his fear of failure might explain FTX's collapse, Bill Ackman says

Investor Bill Ackman's theory is that Sam Bankman-Fried was embarrassed about admitting he'd failed. Rather than admit to losses, he attempted to "fix" FTX's problems, leading to the exchange's collapse. Ackman compared SBF to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff, saying neither "have the typical profile of a crook.'. Sam Bankman-Fried's rapid...
insideevs.com

Tesla Selling Display Models And Demo Cars For Big Year-End Push

According to Electrek, Tesla has given its shops in North America permission to sell demos, display models, and test-drive cars prior to the end of 2022. Essentially, it seems the Tesla stores can deliver every electric vehicle within their walls and parking lots. With the way it has been going...
Gizmodo

Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger

Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
insideevs.com

Tesla Doubles Model 3 And Model Y Discounts To $7,500 In The US

Tesla is doubling discounts on its Model 3 and Model Y EVs delivered in the United States this month to $7,500, the same amount customers will get next year in the form of the full federal tax credit. According to Tesla's customer website, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
910
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy