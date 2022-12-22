Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Vega Vineyard Returns to Form in Buellton
The bromance that’s brewing between experienced Southern California restaurateur Demetrios “Jimmy” Loizides and veteran Santa Barbara County vintner Steve Clifton may be the most valuable asset in the ongoing quest to bring Vega Vineyard & Farm back to its legendary 19th century prominence. But it’s far from the only gas fueling the drive to revive this old property alongside Highway 101 just south of Buellton, which was owned and operated by Mosby Winery for nearly five decades.
Santa Barbara Independent
Matt Kettmann’s 2022 in Review
2022 was a curious year for my journalism career. My frequency was more or less on par with past years: I wrote close to 130 articles of varying types for the Santa Barbara Independent over the past 12 months, which was also my 2021 tally, not to mention the 200-plus wine reviews and a couple stories per month I write for Wine Enthusiast magazine.
Santa Barbara Independent
Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline
Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
Santa Barbara Independent
Terry Ortega’s 2022 in Review
What a year, right? Events, especially. Areas from Ojai to Lompoc — they sure know how to bounce back from adversity. I love being a part of the S.B. Independent, especially because it’s constant, reliable, and brings to light issues that are necessary, entertaining, and fun. I love...
Santa Barbara Independent
Our Most-Liked Instagram Posts: 2022 in Review
Rounding up our top-performing posts is not (just) an exercise in back-patting. It’s a chance to reflect on the stories and issues that matter to our readers. While 2021’s throughline was all about the climate, this year was not so easy to pin down. Maybe it’s because 2022 marked the midterm elections, or maybe it’s because we started to see pre-pandemic levels of reopening. All we know is that Indy denizens care about everything from housing woes to abortion rights to local history.
Highway 101 rest stops reopen near Gaviota after $5.5 million wastewater project
The roadside rest areas were originally slated to open in April.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million
A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights in Goleta!
Goleta could use some love, and I’d like to shine a spotlight and showcase the extraordinary Christmas and holiday decorations on our street — Ancona Avenue near Dos Pueblos High School. We have lines of cars that visit our street every night throughout the month of December to see the houses.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Thoughts for De la Guerra Plaza
We have waited 100 years for a design worthy of our Plaza De la Guerra. Let ’s finally get this extremely important civic center of our town designed and working for its citizens, in the way it not only should function but as it was intended and hoped to be. This will not only bring people to the plaza, but also to the downtown area, and to State Street. It will put it on the map as one of the important, historical places to visit, along with the likes of our courthouse , our mission, and our waterfront.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Homes, Honors, and Ho-Ho-Ho’s
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 18, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. A chill is in the air, the kids are out of school, Hanukkah begins tonight, and Christmas carols...
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Building on San Andres Street?
The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
Deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire captured on video by victim. Here’s what it shows
Multiple victims’ families have seen cell phone footage of “the increasingly desperate scene,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mony’s Tacos Now Serving Dinner & Drinks
In 2013, Mony’s became the Funk Zone’s go-to spot for hungry folks craving home-cooked authentic Mexican dishes created by Monica “Mony” Diaz. A native of Colima, Mexico, where she started cooking as a child, Diaz brought her handcrafted seasonings and family recipes to Santa Barbara first in a popular food truck and then to their hole-in-the-wall joint on Anacapa Street, around the corner from the neighborhood’s many tasting rooms.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Support Of
The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) stands in solidarity with Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, and other community leaders in condemning the recent acts of anti-Semitism in Santa Barbara. We join these leaders in reaffirming SBWPC’s dedication...
kvta.com
Defendant In DUI Fatal Hit And Run On PCH Released From Jail
Updated--The driver allegedly involved in a fatal DUI hit and run traffic collision near Mugu Rock in Ventura County Wednesday night that killed one pedestrian and severely injured another has been released from jail. 46-year-old Keith David McDowell-satyananda of Los Angeles was released on $100,000 bond Friday after he pleaded...
