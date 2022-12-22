Curry County Law Library receives $5,000 grant from the State Library of Oregon

The Curry County Law Library has been granted $5,000 to update and refurbish with multiple upgrades.

The Curry County Law Library has been granted $5,000 to update, refurbish, and upgrade the existing space. Improvements will include updated furnishings/lighting, designated legal reading and research space development, updated legal publications, creating a usable meeting space and lending library improvements. This project will be completed by January 31, 2023. Please stop by and view the new surroundings.

Office Manager for the Curry County Office of the District Attorney, Stacy DeLonge said,

“I am very inspired by this grant funded opportunity and look forward to providing a necessary, up to date law library to the community of Curry County.”

All materials purchased with a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the State Library of Oregon. The Curry County Law Library is in the County Courthouse, located at 29821 Ellensburg Avenue in Gold Beach, Oregon.

For more information, visit the Curry County website: www.co.curry.or.us/government/district_attorney