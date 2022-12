Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,. becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to. 10 mph, becoming north after...

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO