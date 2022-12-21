Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
newsy.com
Arizona To Remove Shipping Container Wall From Mexico Border
Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in...
newsy.com
House Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It now goes...
Seven people with British links arrested in Iran over protests
Seven people with links to Britain have been arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards over anti-government protests that have snowballed across the country in recent months, according to reports. The people arrested, some of whom are dual nationals, were detained while trying to leave Iran, according to Reuters, citing a...
Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 26. Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.
newsy.com
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Released On Bail
Days after his former colleagues pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday. A judge released him on $250 million bail, allowing him to remain at his parents' home as he awaits trial. Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding investors. According to...
newsy.com
Explaining The Current Medication Shortages
This winter’s flu outlook is grim. Medical experts have warned of a so-called "triple-demic" – with COVID, flu and RSV cases exploding all at once. Also surging, the number of people desperately trying to get needed medicine. In Chino Valley, Arizona, Lexis Maclean panicked when she couldn’t find...
newsy.com
It's Been 4 Years Since President Trump Signed The First Step Act
It’s been four years since the landmark First Step Act was signed into law. It is the most consequential criminal justice reform to pass through Congress in 20 years. It reduced the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine for thousands of inmates, offered a reduction in prison time for participation in prison programs and many other measures.
Comments / 0