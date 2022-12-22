Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin has touching words about Franco Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers paid tribute to an absolute legend on Sunday after Steelers great Franco Harris died unexpectedly during his sleep earlier in the week. The team honored Harris in a number of ways during this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Mike Tomlin revealed after the game that he was Read more... The post Mike Tomlin has touching words about Franco Harris appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites […]
Steelers' Tribute To 'Immaculate Reception' Icon Gets Unexpected Interruption
Some NFL fans reportedly didn't see a video tribute for late Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris on Saturday.
