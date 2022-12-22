ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Falling tree kills woman during winter storm

CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
CASTLETON, VT
103.7 WCYY

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Shadow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap. He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mainebiz.biz

Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
Mountain Times

Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Lights glow one final time for holiday display

SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
MORRISTOWN, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont

Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
HINESBURG, VT
WMUR.com

Morning crash shuts down part of I-93 for several hours in Ashland

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say part of I-93 is back open after a morning crash left drivers stranded for several hours. State Police first issued an alert for a motor vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning. Officials tell NewsNine that there were serious injuries reported.
ASHLAND, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy