Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — The body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was recovered Sunday south of Mount Lincoln after he was reported missing by a family member who had been following his progress remotely, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. The body of the unidentified male...
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Man found dead in Franconia Sunday after not returning from Saturday hike
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game said they found a deceased hiker Sunday morning in Franconia after not returning from a Saturday hike. Fish and Game said they found the 28-year-old man half a mile from the Falling Waters Trail at 6:45 a.m. Investigators did not release...
Pets with Potential: Shadow
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap. He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a...
Surveillance video shows roof being torn off Lincoln lodge’s outdoor pool facility
LINCOLN, N.H. — The roof of a Lincoln hotel lodge’s outdoor pool facility was blown off Friday morning as a strong storm pushed through the state. Surveillance video shows the roof being ripped off the building at Travelodge by Wyndham Lincoln around 10 a.m. and hitting a nearby car.
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
I-91 North to close in Orange County on Christmas Day due to storm damage
The interstate will be closed for most of the afternoon between Exits 16 and 17.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
Morning crash shuts down part of I-93 for several hours in Ashland
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say part of I-93 is back open after a morning crash left drivers stranded for several hours. State Police first issued an alert for a motor vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning. Officials tell NewsNine that there were serious injuries reported.
Entrance to Sunderland Way and Joshua Way are currently closed to traffic due to downed traffic signal
ESSEX TOWN — Repairs are being made to traffic signals on Susie Wilson Road in the Lowes area after one of the signals was knocked down by the wind. While repairs are being made, the entrance to Sunderland Way and Joshua Way are currently closed to traffic. The repairs...
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
