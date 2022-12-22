MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.

