CandysDirt.com
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022
For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Arctic Temps, Volunteers Prepare for Christmas Day Clothing Distribution
Despite the cold, volunteers were out Thursday morning scouting distribution sites and prepping for an annual homeless outreach that supplies more than 1,000 people with warm clothes and blankets on Christmas Day. That included loading a box truck with enough donations of warm blankets, sweatshirts and socks to provide a...
Breakfast Brothers hosting Christmas toy drive on Dec. 22
DALLAS (KDAF) — Iconic Dallas breakfast spot Breakfast Brothers is giving back to the surrounding Oak Cliff communities holiday season. Restaurant officials will be hosting their annual Christmas Toy Drive this week on Dec. 22 at the Shops of Redbird at the Breakfast Brothers Camp Wisdom location. “At Breakfast...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth coffee shops prepare to keep residents caffeinated on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve
With the holiday season in full swing, locally-owned coffee shops around Fort Worth are celebrating with specialty drinks that will be sure to get your taste buds in the spirit. Candy cane flavored syrups, sugar cookie coffee, and gingerbread lattes are just a few of the festive flavors on offer....
fox4news.com
Dallas opening overflow shelters for the homeless on another night of subfreezing temps
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is opening overflow shelters as North Texans brace for a second night of subfreezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Downtown Dallas will house those experiencing homelessness Friday night. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. While there wasn’t much...
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
myfoxzone.com
Will liquor stores be open Christmas weekend?
DALLAS — Christmas is finally almost upon us. With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both on the weekend this year, many will be making plans to go out and be merry with their friends and family. But for those who plan on bringing some alcohol to spice up their...
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services has responded to dozens of calls for animals left in the cold
DALLAS - With temperatures below freezing and wind chills below zero Dallas Animal Services is responding to a large volume of calls concerning animals being left out in the cold. DAS says they received 124 calls for lack of animal care on Thursday, and were able to respond to 65...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays
With a wide variety of meat filings and even black bean non-meat options, Tommy Tamale shines bright. Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.
Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas
DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
hometownbyhandlebar.com
Christmas in the Acre: “Jingle Bells, Shotgun Shells, Mayhem All the Way”
’Twas the night before the night before Christmas,. ’cept Charlie (the louse) . . . In 1890, three years after Luke Short (pictured) killed Jim Courtright outside the White Elephant Saloon, Short was running the “club rooms” (gambling rooms) above Jake Johnson’s Palais Royal Saloon at 406 Main Street.
fox4news.com
Baby Jesus stolen from Fort Worth nativity scene returned
FORT WORTH, Texas - Just days after someone swiped the baby Jesus from the nativity display on Sundance Square away from his manger, the figurine has been returned to its rightful place. The holiday theft was caught on camera in Downtown Fort Worth last Saturday. Surveillance video showed a man...
Here’s what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day in North Texas
The holiday weekend is coming up quick as lightning and it's following up some extremely cold weather from the end of the work week, so, what can you expect the weather to look like in North Texas?
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
Get Ready, Grand Prairie, Cinnaholic is Coming Soon
Spring of 2023 might be the opening date for this vegan dessert shop.
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth
I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homeless Community Advocates Fear Bitter Cold May Mean Death for Some
While some folks experiencing homelessness are eager to warm up, others are hesitant to abandon their belongings. It is in those cases where search and rescue teams from various organizations step in to help save lives from the brutal drop in temperatures. The work to bring folks living in the...
