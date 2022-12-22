Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Wind advisory issued after high winds cause power outages across the stateEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland grapples with flooding and downed trees citywide amid storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The heavy rain and winds that slammed Portland on Monday continued on Tuesday, creating an expanding list of local floods, downed trees and other hazards across the metro area Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,...
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Oregon power companies make progress on restoring electricity Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power through most of Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
Fatal crash shuts down I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Bonneville; U.S. 26 closed east of Rhododendron
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain on Tuesday, I-84 was once again shut down at Troutdale, this time due to a fatal crash in the Columbia River Gorge. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at milepost 41...
KGW
Strong winds in NE Portland
A video clip of strong winds in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on the morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
Southwest Airlines' canceled flights strand Portlanders away from home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday did not bring relief to anxious air travelers stranded by a wave of cancelations that began last week as major winter storms struck much of the continental U.S. Though the majority of cancellations at the Portland International Airport last week were from Alaska Airlines, recent...
KGW
Portland woman drives to Bay Area to pick up mother, 78, stranded by Southwest
Southwest Airlines canceled about 2,500 more flights Wednesday. Further flights are already canceled later this week.
Flight cancellations frustrate travelers, cause multi-day delays in return trips
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winter storms, a busy holiday travel period and reduced airline staffing have all contributed to flight cancellations that persist past the holiday weekend, frustrating travelers who are trying to return home or start their vacations. Flight Aware, a national flight tracker, reports more than 3,600 flights...
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
KGW
PHOTOS: Storm brings wind and rain, causing widespread issues
A downed tree sent branches into a home in Aloha on Dec. 27, 2022. One person had minor injuries, according to TVF&R.
KGW
Lucky Labrador Brewing closes Killingsworth location in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Lucky Labrador Brewing Company has permanently closed its struggling pub on North Killingsworth Street. The longtime Portland craft brewer said its three other locations will continue to operate. In a post on its Facebook page, Lucky Lab, as it's commonly known, announced the Killingsworth location would...
KGW
I-5 north at Boones Ferry Road reopens after semi-truck turns over, blocking lanes
PORTLAND, Ore. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Boones Ferry Road are back open after an overturned semi-truck blocked the road Tuesday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash at 6:10 a.m. The tweet said a deputy on his way to work came across the crash. He checked on everyone & made sure everything was ok until [Oregon State Police] arrived," WCSO tweeted.
Portland mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
'It's craziness' | Holiday travelers stuck in Portland due to flight cancelations, delays at PDX
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. As of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, an Alaska Airlines representative have confirmed to KGW that they have resumed operations in Portland. With some expected cancellations due to displaced aircraft and crews as a result of Friday’s winter storm. They did not release information regarding the number of rebooked guests.
Portland garbage collection could be delayed by storm, city says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Garbage and recycling pickup in Portland could be delayed by the storm conditions moving in Thursday, the city Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said in a statement. Residential collection of garbage, recycling and compost may be delayed starting Friday, officials said, due to anticipated hazardous road...
PDX flights delayed, canceled as ice storm moves in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming ice storm wasn't forecasted to hit Portland until Thursday evening, but high winds in the area and severe winter weather elsewhere in the country appeared to already prompted a round of flight delays and a few cancellations Thursday morning and afternoon at Portland International Airport.
KGW
Here are KGW's most read investigative stories of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Investigates team receives tips and story ideas every day from the community. As 2022 comes to an end, here's a look at the top investigative stories of the year. One topic that dominated headlines in 2022 was ongoing gun violence in Portland. In October,...
Multnomah County cold weather shelters take in hundreds amid frigid temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a warming shelter at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, dozens of people sought warmth on Friday as frigid temperatures persisted across the Portland metro area. It's one of five severe weather shelters where Multnomah County, the City of Portland and other partners provided meals, behavioral health and medical support.
I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to ice storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River on Thursday night, citing icy conditions through the Columbia River Gorge as the anticipated winter storm moved in. The freeway remained closed into Saturday morning, with no estimated time of reopening. A portion of it is also closed between Pendleton to the Idaho border.
TriMet restores MAX train service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet MAX trains are operating as usual on Saturday after the agency temporarily suspended service Friday morning amid continued snow and freezing rainfall across the Portland metro area. Service is running on regular Saturday schedules for Christmas Eve. There are delays or disruptions, as of Saturday...
KGW
