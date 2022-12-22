ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland grapples with flooding and downed trees citywide amid storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The heavy rain and winds that slammed Portland on Monday continued on Tuesday, creating an expanding list of local floods, downed trees and other hazards across the metro area Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,...
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Oregon power companies make progress on restoring electricity Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power through most of Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
Strong winds in NE Portland

A video clip of strong winds in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on the morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
Lucky Labrador Brewing closes Killingsworth location in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — Lucky Labrador Brewing Company has permanently closed its struggling pub on North Killingsworth Street. The longtime Portland craft brewer said its three other locations will continue to operate. In a post on its Facebook page, Lucky Lab, as it's commonly known, announced the Killingsworth location would...
I-5 north at Boones Ferry Road reopens after semi-truck turns over, blocking lanes

PORTLAND, Ore. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Boones Ferry Road are back open after an overturned semi-truck blocked the road Tuesday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash at 6:10 a.m. The tweet said a deputy on his way to work came across the crash. He checked on everyone & made sure everything was ok until [Oregon State Police] arrived," WCSO tweeted.
Portland garbage collection could be delayed by storm, city says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Garbage and recycling pickup in Portland could be delayed by the storm conditions moving in Thursday, the city Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said in a statement. Residential collection of garbage, recycling and compost may be delayed starting Friday, officials said, due to anticipated hazardous road...
PDX flights delayed, canceled as ice storm moves in

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming ice storm wasn't forecasted to hit Portland until Thursday evening, but high winds in the area and severe winter weather elsewhere in the country appeared to already prompted a round of flight delays and a few cancellations Thursday morning and afternoon at Portland International Airport.
Here are KGW's most read investigative stories of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Investigates team receives tips and story ideas every day from the community. As 2022 comes to an end, here's a look at the top investigative stories of the year. One topic that dominated headlines in 2022 was ongoing gun violence in Portland. In October,...
I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River on Thursday night, citing icy conditions through the Columbia River Gorge as the anticipated winter storm moved in. The freeway remained closed into Saturday morning, with no estimated time of reopening. A portion of it is also closed between Pendleton to the Idaho border.
TriMet restores MAX train service

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet MAX trains are operating as usual on Saturday after the agency temporarily suspended service Friday morning amid continued snow and freezing rainfall across the Portland metro area. Service is running on regular Saturday schedules for Christmas Eve. There are delays or disruptions, as of Saturday...
