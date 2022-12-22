Read full article on original website
Related
Senate Republicans made defense funding worth every penny
It is the American people who are contributing so much to this important mission, and they deserve to know that it is not in vain.
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis. Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. Among the planes China sent towards Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighter jets, 11 J-1 fighters, 6 Su-30 fighters and drones.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. The attack helicopters fired a combined 100 rounds but it wasn’t immediately known if any of the North Korean drones were shot down, according to the Defense Ministry. There were no immediate reports of civilian damage on the ground in South Korea. One of the North Korean drones returned to the North after three hours in South Korea, while the rest disappeared from South Korean military radars one after another, the Joint Chiefs said.
Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran OLD REDIRECTED
The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...
coloradopolitics.com
Sen. Romer lays groundwork for legislative battle over new state college | A LOOK BACK
Fifty Years Ago This Week: State Sen.-elect Roy Romer, D-Denver, spoke at the Democratic Forum in Denver to drum up support for the establishment of a new, four-year Denver State College. Romer had chaired a legislative task force that had been formed in response to an identified need from Denver,...
Comments / 0