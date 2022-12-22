Judges rank which San Francisco fire station is best decorated for the holidays

Judges went around San Francisco Wednesday night observing which San Francisco fire station is best decorated for the holidays. Mayor Breed will announce the winner on a later date after the judges refer their decision to her. This is the third year in a row SFFD has brought back this competition.

"A lot of people are getting competitive now," said Jonathan Baxter with SFPD. "We have a station that brought in 15 feet of snow this morning from the sierra. We have another station, 38, that got their entire block to light up their houses and trees along them."

Ten stations competed in the decoration event. The winner gets three prizes they will donate to local charities of their choice. However, Baxter says this event is all about creating a sense of community.

"We brought this back in 2020 and it was such a big hit," Baxter said. "Not only for our members and local communities, but also for our entire city."

The competition was something that originally began decades ago. SFFD says they brought it back because they wanted to do something else to bring people a sense of joy during a tough time. As the recovery from the pandemic continues, they say a competition like this hopefully will continue to bring San Francisco residents joy this time of year.

"The most important part is having our community meet our public servants," Baxter said. "Becoming friends and really instilling joy and happiness during the holiday season that will continue throughout the entire year."

