Read full article on original website
Related
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
U.S. Warship Challenges China's Claims in Spratly Islands Operation
The U.S. Navy vessel could be involved in another freedom of navigation operation this week.
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
China dispatches ships to respond to US cruiser ‘illegally intruding’ waters in South China Sea
China’s military said it dispatched a ship to the South China Sea to guide away a US cruiser that “seriously violated” its security and sovereignty and accused Washington of being a “security risk maker” in the region.On Tuesday, China’s military said a US cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea was closely monitored and then guided away.“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.He added that the US cruiser’s intrusion showed Washington...
China blasts US military report as 'groundless speculation'
China on Tuesday criticised a US defence report estimating Beijing's nuclear arsenal would triple by 2035 as "groundless speculation" and accused Washington of "hyping up" the military threat posed by the world's most populous country. Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said the report "distorts China's defence policy and military strategy, is groundless speculation on China's military development... and is (the United States') customary trick to hype up and exaggerate China's so-called military threat".
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
China’s Xi Jinping meets with Saudi rulers in economic power play: 'No longer a competitor'
China and Saudi Arabia will look to finalize about 20 deals that would result in about $29 billion in investments that would also expand Beijing's influence in the region.
Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment
The night before boarding a flight home, at the end of a trip that had taken me from D.C. to Taiwan, Japan, Macedonia, Turkey, and back again, I came across a tweet that succinctly crystallized many of the fleeting impressions I had accumulated on the Pacific leg of my journey. The tweet was from Tanner Greer, a brilliant and iconoclastic China scholar, citing a quote about Taiwan sometimes attributed to Kurt Campbell, years before he became President Joe Biden’s chief Asia adviser on the National Security Council: “I thought I was going to find a second Israel; I found a second Costa Rica.”
Joe Biden Prepares To Sign Off on $10Bn Taiwan Security Package
The funds in the National Defense Authorization Act are contingent on Taiwan increasing its defense spending year-on-year.
Washington Examiner
Accepting a cold war with China is the best option
In the wake of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month, there has been much talk of "putting a floor" under U.S.-China relations. The phrase is soothing, implying stability, progress, and time — time enough to work out differences, sweep away historical baggage, and come to the realization that the U.S.-China rivalry is just a big misunderstanding. If the two nations simply get together and talk more often, so the theory goes, they can replace disagreements with what the Chinese call "win-win" cooperation.
americanmilitarynews.com
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit
RIYADH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.
Washington Examiner
The West must wake up to China's threat
China is now, without question, the single biggest threat to our security and the freedoms many of us have taken for granted. The evidence for this rests in China's appalling behavior over a number of years. Beijing poses a clear and present threat to Britain and our allies. During the...
See China's military response after Pelosi's Taiwan visit
CNN's Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr explains China's actions following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
CBS News
Macron on China’s aggression toward Taiwan | 60 Minutes
France is the only European country with a significant presence in the Indo-Pacific region. What does French President Emmanuel Macron think about China's stance toward Taiwan?
Biden administration signs off on $425M in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved two separate arms sales to Taiwan worth more than $425 million as China has stepped up its threats and aggression toward the island. The State Department said the sales are for spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan’s F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other weapons systems that the United States…
WBAL Radio
China's official COVID-19 stats mask unprecedented surge overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes
(NEW YORK) -- Since the relaxation of its "zero COVID" restrictions earlier this month in the wake of unprecedented nationwide protests, China is facing its largest outbreak of the pandemic. At the same time, mass testing has been dropped as Chinese authorities changed their criteria in counting cases and COVID-19...
Washington Examiner
Saudi-led Arab League states back China's pressure on Taiwan and Hong Kong
China’s ominous policies toward Taiwan and Hong Kong won an endorsement from Arab League states at a landmark diplomatic forum in Saudi Arabia. Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping traveled to Riyadh at a fraught moment for the U.S.-Saudi Arabia alliance, which recently cut oil production in the face of President Joe Biden’s appeal for OPEC to increase their output in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The communist leader’s overture to the Middle Eastern states produced a resolution for “strengthening energy cooperation” between China and Saudi Arabia, in tandem with a show of support for the Chinese Communist regime’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.
Comments / 0