The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
The Independent

China dispatches ships to respond to US cruiser ‘illegally intruding’ waters in South China Sea

China’s military said it dispatched a ship to the South China Sea to guide away a US cruiser that “seriously violated” its security and sovereignty and accused Washington of being a “security risk maker” in the region.On Tuesday, China’s military said a US cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea was closely monitored and then guided away.“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.He added that the US cruiser’s intrusion showed Washington...
AFP

China blasts US military report as 'groundless speculation'

China on Tuesday criticised a US defence report estimating Beijing's nuclear arsenal would triple by 2035 as "groundless speculation" and accused Washington of "hyping up" the military threat posed by the world's most populous country. Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said the report "distorts China's defence policy and military strategy, is groundless speculation on China's military development... and is (the United States') customary trick to hype up and exaggerate China's so-called military threat".
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
The Atlantic

Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment

The night before boarding a flight home, at the end of a trip that had taken me from D.C. to Taiwan, Japan, Macedonia, Turkey, and back again, I came across a tweet that succinctly crystallized many of the fleeting impressions I had accumulated on the Pacific leg of my journey. The tweet was from Tanner Greer, a brilliant and iconoclastic China scholar, citing a quote about Taiwan sometimes attributed to Kurt Campbell, years before he became President Joe Biden’s chief Asia adviser on the National Security Council: “I thought I was going to find a second Israel; I found a second Costa Rica.”
Washington Examiner

Accepting a cold war with China is the best option

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month, there has been much talk of "putting a floor" under U.S.-China relations. The phrase is soothing, implying stability, progress, and time — time enough to work out differences, sweep away historical baggage, and come to the realization that the U.S.-China rivalry is just a big misunderstanding. If the two nations simply get together and talk more often, so the theory goes, they can replace disagreements with what the Chinese call "win-win" cooperation.
americanmilitarynews.com

US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
Washington Examiner

The West must wake up to China's threat

China is now, without question, the single biggest threat to our security and the freedoms many of us have taken for granted. The evidence for this rests in China's appalling behavior over a number of years. Beijing poses a clear and present threat to Britain and our allies. During the...
The Hill

Biden administration signs off on $425M in arms sales to Taiwan

The Biden administration has approved two separate arms sales to Taiwan worth more than $425 million as China has stepped up its threats and aggression toward the island.  The State Department said the sales are for spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan’s F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other weapons systems that the United States…
Washington Examiner

Saudi-led Arab League states back China's pressure on Taiwan and Hong Kong

China’s ominous policies toward Taiwan and Hong Kong won an endorsement from Arab League states at a landmark diplomatic forum in Saudi Arabia. Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping traveled to Riyadh at a fraught moment for the U.S.-Saudi Arabia alliance, which recently cut oil production in the face of President Joe Biden’s appeal for OPEC to increase their output in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The communist leader’s overture to the Middle Eastern states produced a resolution for “strengthening energy cooperation” between China and Saudi Arabia, in tandem with a show of support for the Chinese Communist regime’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.
