wortfm.org
Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?
In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
‘I feel we were misled’: The aftermath of a school referendum in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — When the Monroe School District got its $88 million referendum passed to replace its high school building, 54% of the district’s voters gave it the nod — after weeks of advertisements that readers frequently interpreted as a tax increase of $13 per $100,000 in home value. In a referendum Q & A the district posted to its...
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
rockrivercurrent.com
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death
ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
WIFR
Anonymous donor drops gold coins in Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army were excited to find a rare kind of donation inside a red kettle stationed in Rockford. Not one, but two gold coins were found after volunteers emptied kettles Wednesday from the Schnuck’s on East State Street. The two quarter-ounce gold...
wisfarmer.com
Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman
MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
Wisconsin football announces the signing of five preferred walk-ons
The Wisconsin Badgers signed five preferred walk-ons as part of Early Signing Day, including four from inside the state.
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas
Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
Uncompetitive race for Dane County Senate seat draws near record in campaign funds
Democrat Dianne Hesselbein will be the first woman to represent the 27th State Senate district, which includes Middleton, Waunakee, Mount Horeb and New Glarus. The race for the 27th State Senate District in western Dane County saw more than $217,000 in campaign funds raised, the second-highest total in history. State...
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
rockrivercurrent.com
Looking for a little fun before Christmas? Here are 10 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Need some plans before Christmas this weekend? Look no further. From ice skating (synthetically or traditionally) to a mini camp for your kids, there’s plenty to do in Rockford this week. Here are 10 ideas for things to do, but you can always find more on...
orangeandbluepress.com
Madison’s $500 Guaranteed Income Payments Are Set To Be Released
The City of Madison announced on Wednesday, that the Fund has distributed the first of 12 monthly payments to 155 low-income families. The first round of monthly distributions from Madison Forward Fund has been made announced Wednesday by the office of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The nearly $1 million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to families for the next year.
Channel 3000
10 restaurants we’re excited about right now
The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
Rockford Zoning Board denies appeal of abortion clinic special use permit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposed abortion clinic in Rockford needs to go through a few steps before it can open its doors. One includes the proper zoning, which was the issue at a Tuesday night meeting at Rockford City Hall. Rockford Family Initiative appealed a special use permit given to the clinic on Auburn […]
Wisconsin football officially signs 15 total players on Early Signing Day
The Wisconsin Badgers got better on Wednesday, adding 14 prospects in the 2023 class and one transfer as part of college football's Early Signing Day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
