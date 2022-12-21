ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

wortfm.org

Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?

In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
MADISON, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death

ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Anonymous donor drops gold coins in Rockford Salvation Army kettle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army were excited to find a rare kind of donation inside a red kettle stationed in Rockford. Not one, but two gold coins were found after volunteers emptied kettles Wednesday from the Schnuck’s on East State Street. The two quarter-ounce gold...
ROCKFORD, IL
wisfarmer.com

Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman

MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication

MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
MONROE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas

Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
orangeandbluepress.com

Madison’s $500 Guaranteed Income Payments Are Set To Be Released

The City of Madison announced on Wednesday, that the Fund has distributed the first of 12 monthly payments to 155 low-income families. The first round of monthly distributions from Madison Forward Fund has been made announced Wednesday by the office of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The nearly $1 million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to families for the next year.
MADISON, WI
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Janesville

Searching For the highest quality hospital perfect in the Janesville region, you are in the exact place. In this post, I’ll provide a few highest quality hospital , that are located in the Janesville. You will get a address, Support Number, Web Page info, average people reviews, and also...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

10 restaurants we’re excited about right now

The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

