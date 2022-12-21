ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Windows Club

Fix HP Printer Status Unknown error on Windows 11/10

Over the past couple of days, we have noticed that some HP printer users have been experiencing a rather peculiar problem. You see, folks are saying their HP Smart app is displaying the “Printer status unknown” error, suggesting the app is not able to communicate with the printer.
BGR.com

Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks tease better performance than RTX 4080 in some cases

Benchmarks aren’t an end-all-be-all for graphics card or computer processor performance, but they can give users a good idea of what they’re getting into before possibly dropping a couple grand on new system components. Now, new benchmarks seem to tease that Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks are coming in just slightly higher than the RTX 4080, at least when it comes to Vulkan scores.
TechSpot

Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function

Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.

