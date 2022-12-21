Benchmarks aren’t an end-all-be-all for graphics card or computer processor performance, but they can give users a good idea of what they’re getting into before possibly dropping a couple grand on new system components. Now, new benchmarks seem to tease that Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks are coming in just slightly higher than the RTX 4080, at least when it comes to Vulkan scores.

