The best graphics cards deals in December 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
How to change Lightroom Classic’s default sharpening and noise settings
Do your raw files look noisy? Lightroom’s defaults can be quite aggressive, so here’s how to fix them – for good
The Windows Club
Fix HP Printer Status Unknown error on Windows 11/10
Over the past couple of days, we have noticed that some HP printer users have been experiencing a rather peculiar problem. You see, folks are saying their HP Smart app is displaying the “Printer status unknown” error, suggesting the app is not able to communicate with the printer.
Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks tease better performance than RTX 4080 in some cases
Benchmarks aren’t an end-all-be-all for graphics card or computer processor performance, but they can give users a good idea of what they’re getting into before possibly dropping a couple grand on new system components. Now, new benchmarks seem to tease that Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks are coming in just slightly higher than the RTX 4080, at least when it comes to Vulkan scores.
Chrome browser update means it won't hog your PC's memory so much
Maybe now you can leave it running in the background, and it'll actually give your games space to breathe.
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
