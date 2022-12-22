ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84

TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
TROUTDALE, OR
KATU.com

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
KATU.com

Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm

Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport

Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm

TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
TUALATIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy