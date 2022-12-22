Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
KATU.com
Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
KATU.com
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
KATU.com
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
KATU.com
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
KATU.com
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
KATU.com
Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm
Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
KATU.com
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KATU.com
TriMet MAX trains and buses face extensive delays, cancelations, streetcar out of service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet services were facing extensive cancelations and delays Friday due to the ongoing winter storm. A spokesperson for TriMet said that if temperatures rise as predicted, they hope to have all scheduled lines running at the start of service on Saturday. Transportation officials temporarily suspended all...
KATU.com
Toxic bacteria near tourist destination giving hikers swimmer's itch, Utah officials say
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Utah's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. Thursday's announcement came two weeks after a Utah man contracted swimmer's itch following a visit to the...
KATU.com
Police identify man stabbed to death Friday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 24-year-old Jamiah Shirley was stabbed Friday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined the cause of the death to be a homicide. Shirley’s family has been notified of his death and is requesting privacy now. Police were called...
KATU.com
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport
Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
KATU.com
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
KATU.com
Winter storm slams Portland overnight with snow, ice, sleet, rain: Delays, closures, more
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storm that has been forecast for days finally overtook the Willamette Valley last night, blanketing Portland and surrounding areas with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds howled and temperatures dropped overnight, reaching a below-freezing 19 degrees. Precipitation fell throughout the evening and night of...
KATU.com
Police: Three car wreck in Gresham sends four people to hospital for treatment
GRESHAM, Ore. — Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of Southwest Towle Avenue and Southwest Butler Road in Gresham. Police say three cars were involved in a crash, and no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Four people, one adult, and three kids were taken to...
KATU.com
Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm
TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
Comments / 0