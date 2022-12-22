Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
'Rambo' Rabuka returns as Fiji prime minister
Former military commander Sitiveni Rabuka was on Saturday confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power. Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 coup and became prime minister a year later.
We're losing to the cartels at the border. Here's how we can win
We are under attack by cartel networks based in Mexico. So we must significantly strengthen our homeland security network.
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of...
Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,796.43 per ounce as of 0739 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose...
Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal
A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. The delegation visiting the Tigrayan capital Mekele will "supervise the implementation of major issues in the peace agreement" signed on November 2, an Ethiopian government statement said.
Suspected jihadists kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Boko Haram jihadists killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defence militia told AFP Monday. The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said. "Seventeen herders were killed...
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest blockade of only land link to Armenia: AFP
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they claim is illegal mining. Yerevan has accused...
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
Nepal's new PM takes oath at the helm of fragile coalition
Nepal's newly appointed prime minister has taken his oath as the leader of a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties
Nigeria to restructure central bank's $53 bln loan to long-term debt
ABUJA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria will restructure a total of 23.7 trillion naira ($53 billion) short-term loan due to its central bank to 40-year debt at 9% interest, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a letter to parliament seeking approval for the transaction. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)
Rabuka confirmed as Fiji PM: parliament
Former military strongman Sitiveni Rabuka was on Saturday confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power. Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 military coup and became the country's prime minister...
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
WRAPUP 1-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. "Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and...
Clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 11: doctor
At least 11 people have been killed in ongoing clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan's restive Darfur region, a doctor said Saturday. Violence erupted on Wednesday around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the South Darfur state capital Nyala pitting Arab herders against farmers from the Daju minority and other non-Arab ethnic groups, witnesses said.
UK PM Sunak says 'reasonable' to review Scottish gender change law
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday it is "completely reasonable" for the UK government to review a newly-passed gender recognition law in Scotland, setting it on a potential collision course with Edinburgh. The contentious legislation -- passed Thursday by the devolved Scottish parliament -- will make it easier and faster...
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
ROME, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy's foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister...
UPDATE 2-Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
(Adds background on subvariants) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB jumped 18% in national dominance and more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, coinciding with holiday travel for millions of Americans. In the week ended Dec. 24, XBB was estimated to account for 18.3%...
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The order threatened to suspend the operating licences of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that failed to implement the directive. The move drew...
DR Congo ex-presidential adviser acquitted of graft
A court in the DR Congo's capital Kinshasa acquitted an ex-presidential adviser of corruption Friday, a defence lawyer said, closing a case that provoked uproar in the central African nation. In September, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Swiss newspaper Le Temps published an investigation into Vidiye Tshimanga,...
