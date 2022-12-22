Effective: 2022-12-26 04:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibility reduced to one half mile. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Through 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

