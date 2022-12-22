Read full article on original website
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills
The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday. Despite the sun, thawing...
WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WC.A.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. Driving in...
7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee
This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches.
TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director
Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week
It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?. Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.
TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up
TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee.
Oaklands Mansion: From Plantation to Community Gathering Place
Murfreesboro has connections to many families who were prominent in the land acquisition and politics of Tennessee in the early days. One of these people was Colonel Hardee Murfree, for whom the city of Murfreesboro is named. Murfree, an aristocratic North Carolina shipping merchant and farmer, had the funds to purchase thousands of acres of land from Revolutionary War veterans who were not interested in moving to property they were given, in what would become Tennessee, for their service in the war. He ended up owning land that would eventually become parts of Rutherford, Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric
With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:. Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat...
City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm
La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon. Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend. Street department crews...
OBITUARY: Beverly ‘Gayle’ Boyce
Mrs. Beverly “Gayle” Boyce, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born in Warren County, TN to the late John and Kate Turner Dedmon. Mrs. Boyce was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She loved...
OBITUARY: Thomas Earl ‘Tom’ Crafton II
Thomas Earl “Tom” Crafton II, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee, went home to rest in the arms of Christ on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Earl Crafton. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years,...
City of Murfreesboro Notifies Republic Services of Contaminated Spring on East Fork Stones River
On November 21, 2022, the City of Murfreesboro gave written notice to Republic Services that a new contaminated spring has been found on the bank of the East Fork Stones River across from Walter Hill Recreation Area. The spring is on the west side of Middle Point Landfill, slightly upstream and across from the Walter Hill boat ramp.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
OBITUARY: Barbara Lillian Cotton Stephenson
Barbara Lillian Cotton Stephenson, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born in Sale, Cheshire England and was a Naturalized American Citizen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Frank Stephenson of whom she was a traveling US Air Force wife.
Ribbon Cutting: Happy’s Sports Lounge in Murfreesboro
Happy’s Sports Lounge held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 302 W Main St in Murfreesboro. Happy’s Sports Lounge has fun down to a tee! No matter your age or interest, Happy’s offers something up everyone’s alley!. 5 State-Of -The Art Trackman Golf...
Home Winterizing Tips to Save You Money
As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68.
