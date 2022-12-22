ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

inforney.com

Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors

The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
TYLER, TX
KCBD

Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said. First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Walmart in Longview now has power

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
QUITMAN, TX
CBS19

1 person dead after shooting at Longview Waffle house

LONGVIEW, Texas — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. Longview police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House, located on East Loop 281. A man and woman with gunshot wounds...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville capital murder suspect turns self in to police

UPDATE (12/22) – Tarasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker reportedly turned himself in to Jacksonville PD, then was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and booked without incident. A capital murder warrant was issued for Baker in reference to a shooting in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. District Judge Michael Davis […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman, according to Texas DPS. Sgt. Adam Albritton said that Mineola Police Department received a call about a theft which led to a pursuit. The driver fled going northbound on Highway 37 going toward Quitman, officials said.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
LUFKIN, TX

