inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
KCBD
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said. First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
KLTV
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
1 person dead after shooting at Longview Waffle house
LONGVIEW, Texas — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. Longview police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House, located on East Loop 281. A man and woman with gunshot wounds...
Jacksonville capital murder suspect turns self in to police
UPDATE (12/22) – Tarasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker reportedly turned himself in to Jacksonville PD, then was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and booked without incident. A capital murder warrant was issued for Baker in reference to a shooting in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. District Judge Michael Davis […]
PHOTOS: Four families displaced after house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families. The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turned […]
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
18-year-old turns himself in to Tyler Police in connection to overnight shooting
UPDATE: Jakobe Lacy has turned himself in and was booked into the Smith County Jail, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A minor has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Sunday night shooting in Tyler and officials have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old they said is to be considered […]
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
ketk.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman, according to Texas DPS. Sgt. Adam Albritton said that Mineola Police Department received a call about a theft which led to a pursuit. The driver fled going northbound on Highway 37 going toward Quitman, officials said.
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
